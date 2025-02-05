The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a give-and-take offseason. They lost two of their more impactful offensive contributors in Christian Walker and Joc Pederson but signed high-end ace Corbin Burnes and acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor. It is unclear how the roster compares to a deep National League, but general manager Mike Hazen is obviously motivated to lift the Snakes back into the playoffs.

His latest move aims to fortify the lineup heading into the 2025 regular season. The Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk that could be worth $5.5 million with incentives, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The 33-year-old is returning to the place where he put together one of the best seasons of his career.

Diamondbacks hope that Grichuk can maintain his 2024 momentum

Grichuk was a delightful surprise last season. He posted a .291 batting average and .528 slugging percentage with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs and 20 doubles in 106 games. His notable efforts helped Arizona become one of the top offenses in baseball. Manager Torey Lovullo will trust him to stay productive this year.

Although his defense is no longer a strength, Grichuk possesses enough pop in his bat to maintain a role with the D-backs. He and hitting coach Joe Mather clearly found something that worked in 2024. Hopefully, the approach will continue to yield positive results going forward.

The 2009 first-round draft pick attempted to parlay his striking slugging percentage into a nice contract and declined his end of a $6 million mutual option with the Diamondbacks. He did not secure the offers he hoped, however, and now returns to The Desert. Back-to-back solid campaigns could send a louder message to potential free agency suitors next offseason.

Randal Grichuk has not competed in a playoff game since 2020, so he is ready to do everything in his power to help the 2023 National League champions get another taste of October baseball. The roster seems nearly complete, but Mike Hazen is still likely keeping an eye out for more affordable contributors before spring training starts.