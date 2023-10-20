The Arizona Diamondbacks were hopeful that a return to Phoenix would help them against the streaking Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series. Manager Torey Lovullo's team got themselves back in the series as clutch-hitting Ketel Marte delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 9th inning. That gave Arizona a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Chase Field. The Phillies still lead the series by a 2-1 margin.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, on Ketel Marte, who had the game winning hit in Game 3. #NLCS pic.twitter.com/3S8wVIz3DF — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) October 20, 2023

The Diamondbacks have not been able to match the Phillies in run production in this series. However, Marte has been the one hitter in the lineup who has been hitting the ball hard throughout the postseason. Lovullo was glad that Marte was the hitter with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. He was fully confident that he would come through with the game-winner.

“He's just got an unbelievable heart beat and he loves to be in that moment,” Torey Lovullo said. “Ketel is one of our best players for a reason. The key to that at bat was (Geraldo) Perdomo walking and handing it off to Ketel. He has the heart of a lion and he thrives in that situation.”

While Marte provided the game-winning hit, he was not the only hero for the Diamondbacks. Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt was tasked with slowing down Philadelphia's offense and he excelled. Pfaadt pitched 5.2 scoreless innings for the Diamondbacks, gave up 2 hits, struck out 9 and did not walk a batter.

“It was fun — I had a lot of things working,” Pfaadt said. “I was able to hone in on a few things, execute the way I wanted and get some big outs.”