Zach Gallen sure loves pitching in front of the home crowd of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He showed that once again with another brilliant performance on the mound at Chase Field in Phoenix Tuesday night versus the visiting Colorado Rockies. It was not just any ordinary strong outing, though, as his dominance of the Rockies completed a feat no pitcher in the last 105 years has ever accomplished.

Via OptaSTATS:

He’s the first MLB pitcher to have 10+ wins with an ERA and WHIP both under 0.70 over a span of 12 home appearances since Walter Johnson did it from June 12 to September 15, 1917.

Over his last 12 appearances at home, Zach Gallen has managed to muster a 10-1 record along with a 0.68 ERA and 0.68 WHIP. He is simply pitching like a different animal when he’s at home.

Against the Rockies, Zach Gallen tossed six scoreless innings and allowed only five hits and two walks while fanning seven Colorado batters in 90 pitches in a 5-1 victory. It greatly helped Gallen as well that the Diamondbacks provided three runs for him to work on the right in the very first inning.

The 27-year-old Gallen credited his cooperative curveball following the Rockies game.

“Curveball felt a lot better than in the last few starts,” Gallen said (h/t ESPN). “First inning, I didn’t feel super sharp, but I just tried to get better as the game went on.”

After 12 starts so far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Zach Gallen has collected a 7-2 record to go with a 2.72 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. In home games this year, he is 6-0 with a 0.66 ERA and 0.73 WHIP in six starts.