Chris ‘Mad Dog' Russo is in Arizona at Chase Field to film High Heat on MLB Network, and the Arizona Diamondbacks had a fun response on Twitter after Russo's declaration that he would retire if the Diamondbacks won games six and seven on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, which obviously happened.

“Who let @MadDogUnleashed in the building?! We thought he retired and gates for fans don't open until 2. 😜”

Obviously, the Diamondbacks are going to poke fun after Chris ‘Mad Dog' Russo's declaration during the NLCS. Arizona winning games six and seven on the road against a heavily-favored Phillies team shocked the baseball world. Russo is a character who is known to have passionate takes. It is a humorous response from the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is taking on the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series tonight, and the series is tied 1-1 after a 9-1 win for the Diamondbacks in Game 2. Arizona was just two outs away from a win in Game 1 as well, before Corey Seager hit a game-tying two-run home run off of Paul Sewald. Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning for the Rangers.

The Diamondbacks winning the World Series would have been one of the most shocking things to happen before the playoffs started, but it is very much in play. They have a chance to take a lead in the series with games three, four and five at home against the Rangers.

It will be interesting to see what happens as the series shifts to Arizona, and what Russo will have to say if the Diamondbacks win.