The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Angels.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were rolling along. They beat the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. They got a much-needed day off on Monday after playing games in three different cities over five days (Milwaukee last Wednesday, then Washington, D.C., on Thursday, followed by San Francisco over the weekend). They looked refreshed and very sharp on Tuesday, hammering the Tampa Bay Rays. Then, on Wednesday night, they took a 2-0 lead to the ninth inning and were about to win a series against the team with the best record in the American League.

Then it all fell apart. The Diamondbacks allowed three runs in that ninth inning. They lost 3-2. Then, on Thursday, they got clobbered by the Rays in a 6-1 game which unraveled in the early innings. The Diamondbacks lost the series and were knocked back on their heels. It's very important for a young team to remain focused on the task at hand and not allow one stinging loss to have a carryover effect. The Diamondbacks are not experienced and have not gone through an intense playoff push such as this one. The road is just beginning with the All-Star break not even here yet. It's very important for Arizona to mentally reset and get back on the right track this weekend against a struggling Angel team which faces a lot of stiff competition in the American League wild card race.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Angels Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-142)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 9.5 (-120)

Under: 9.5 (-102)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Angels

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: Apple TV

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Angels might be fraying at the edges. Their pitching and their bullpen both got tagged over the past seven days. They blew a lead to the Rockies last Friday. Then their pitchers were crushed by the White Sox this past Wednesday and Thursday in some ugly losses. Los Angeles gave up a combined total of 20 runs to Chicago in those two games. There are plenty of questions about whether the Angels' pitching can hold up over the the course of the full 162-game season. This past week offered considerable cause for skepticism. The Diamondbacks have one of the National League's better offenses. Arizona hitters have to think they can do serious damage in this game and in this weekend series.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Halos have had two brutal games, but they also know that with Shohei Ohtani hitting for them, they have one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Ohtani has hit 14 home runs in the month of June, which is ridiculous. Ohtani's unicorn-like performances should not be taken for granted at all, but he just keeps crushing the baseball. He keeps hitting and pitching in ways we've never seen before. Babe Ruth did not do what Ohtani is doing. Yes, Ohtani is not pitching tonight, but his hitting keeps giving the Angels meaningful production. If just one or two other teammates can also collect big hits, the Angels have a very good chance to win. That's how much Ohtani changes the equation.

Final Diamondbacks-Angels Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling, and in this game, neither pitcher is an ace-level guy. Might as well stay away from this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Angels Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5