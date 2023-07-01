The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Angels.

The Arizona Diamondbacks keep passing the kinds of tests good teams are able to respond to over the course of a 162-game season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are almost always a playoff team in modern Major League Baseball. Those players know how to carry themselves through six months. They know how to win over 95 or 100 games in a season. They know how to elevate their level of play when it really counts. The Diamondbacks don't have that experience. They don't have that innate knowledge. They have some players who have been through playoff pushes, such as Evan Longoria and Lourdes Gurriel, but much of their roster is new to the thrill — and the frailty — of a playoff pursuit.

One important test for Arizona came on Friday. The D-Backs had just lost consecutive games. They needed to make sure a small slump didn't turn into a larger one. Good teams in baseball control damage and limit harm. They don't unravel for a 10- or 14-day period. They manage to minimize a losing skid. The Diamondbacks' 6-2 win over the Angels on Friday immediately reset the dial and calmed a lot of fears in the Arizona dugout. The D-Backs will try to continue their successful season in the final week before the All-Star break as they head into the second game of this weekend series versus the Angels.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Angels Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+150)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 10 (-110)

Under: 10 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Network (National)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Diamondbacks-Angels LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are showing signs of weakening. The Halos are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Seven of those games have been at home. The three road games were at the Colorado Rockies. Four of those games were against the Chicago White Sox. Losing twice to the Dodgers in that 10-game stretch was not cause for alarm, but the Angels didn't score a single run in either of those two losses. That's cause for concern. Shohei Ohtani continues to rake and perform like a superstar, but nearly everything else about this team has crumbled in recent weeks, and we're about to see whether this team can fight back.

The D-Backs, meanwhile, continue to be resilient, as we noted above. Corbin Carroll is the engine of the offense, but everyone is producing and the team doesn't feel like a one-trick pony.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Shohei Ohtani hit 15 homers in the month of June. If there's a man on base and the game is close, Ohtani is an instant difference maker for Los Angeles. The other really big point to make about this game is that as long as the Diamondbacks aren't sending Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly (who is injured right now, by the way) to the mound, their starting pitchers are vulnerable. No Gallen in this game, so the Angels have every reason to think they have the pitching edge with Tyler Anderson on the bump.

Final Diamondbacks-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels need this game more, but the Diamondbacks are the better team. That's a tricky set of circumstances. Stay away from this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Angels Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5