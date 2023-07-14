The Arizona Diamondbacks will start the second half of their season with a showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays. We are in Toronto, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Diamondbacks-Blue Jays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks look to stay hot in the second half of the season. Now, they start the second part of the season with a showdown in Toronto. The DBacks are currently embroiled in a first-place tie in the National League West. However, they are dealing with some injuries and went 4-6 in the final 10 games heading into the All-Star Break.

The Blue Jays look to gain ground in the American League East. Currently, they are 50-41 and seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. The Jays are also currently holding onto the second wild-card spot. Furthermore, they went 6-4 in the 10 games heading into the All-Star Break.

Ryne Nelson will get the start for the Diamondbacks and comes in with a record of 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA. Unfortunately, he struggled in his last start, lasting only three innings while allowing seven earned runs on nine hits in a loss to the New York Mets. It was his first bad outing after four straight quality starts. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have not announced who their starter will be for today's game yet. Kevin Gausman might be the call for today's game. Otherwise, Alec Manoah would be the guy.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Blue Jays Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-137)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have plenty of upside with this team. Amazingly, their offense is what has helped carry them to the top of the division throughout the year and enabled them to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Christian Walker is batting .265 with 18 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 46 runs. Meanwhile, Ketel Marte is hitting .286 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 62 runs. Corbin Carroll is batting .289 with 18 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 63 runs. Likewise, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .263 with 15 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 38 runs. These four help lead an offense that is eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, seventh in runs, 14th in home runs, and sixth in slugging percentage.

The pitching has been abysmal. Therefore, the Diamondbacks look for Nelson to try and give them a quality start. The DBacks currently rank 18th in team ERA. However, they slightly improved before the break and will look to keep the momentum going in this showdown.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if they can batter the baseball and score a lot of runs early. Then, they need a great outing from Nelson. Six innings and three earned runs would work for them to cover the odds in this one. Then, the bullpen must pitch efficiently.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays have the offense that can batter the baseball anywhere on the field. Now, they must take it to the next level as they attempt to make a case for the playoffs in 2023.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .274 with 13 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 42 runs. Meanwhile, Whit Merrifield is hitting .286 with five home runs, 38 RBIs, and 36 runs. Matt Chapman is batting .259 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 48 runs. Additionally, Bo Bichette is hitting .317 with 15 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 46 runs. George Springer is batting .269 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 52 runs. Ultimately, these five lead an offense that is sixth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, 13th in runs, 16th in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage.

But the Jays have lived and died on their pitching. Thus, they must get a quality start whether it is Manoah or Gausman on the mound today. The pitching has improved and must continue to build momentum as they face a tough lineup. Thus, they must find a way to pitch around the edges.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if their lineup can hit the baseball all over the field. Then, they need a good outing from their staff.

Final Diamondbacks-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays are at home and ready for the second half. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have endured some new injuries. Expect the Blue Jays to come out strong in the first game after the All-Star Break. Therefore, the Jays cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+114)