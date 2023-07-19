The Atlanta Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a battle between two elite NL squads. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Braves prediction and pick.

The Dbacks are going through a struggle right now as they have fallen down to third in the NL West Division. They have won just three of their last 10 games and are now 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fans hope that Tuesday night will help them get back on track as they scored 16 runs in a massive win where the Braves scored 13 runs. Arizona was down 13-12 until the 8th inning when the Dbacks scored four unanswered runs. Their record is (53-42).

Despite the Game 1 loss, the Braves still own the top record in baseball. At (61-32), they continue to steamroll through everyone and should finish the regular season as the No. 1 seed if they stay on pace. Atlanta has lost three in a row but all signs prove that they will get back on track sooner rather than later.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Braves Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (+102)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-122)

Over: 10 (-110)

Under: 10 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:20 ET/4:20 PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Ryne Nelson is on the bump for the Snakes. On the season, he is (5-5) with a 3.98 ERA in 99.1 innings. His last four starts have been up-and-down but good for the most part. He allowed just one run in three of the four starts outside of the game against the Mets, where he allowed seven runs in three innings. Nelson doesn't have strikeout stuff with only 68 on the season, so he relies on his defense. The right-hander has a (3-1) record on the road with an ERA of 2.68.

Every starter in the lineup earned a hit in last night's contest and five of them had multi-hit games. The Dbacks have had one of the top offenses in baseball all season. They are currently 7th in the league with 474 runs scored. However, the Braves are 2nd with 527 runs scored. Corbin Carroll, Luis Gurriel Jr., Ketel Marte, and Christian Walker are all hitting the ball very well. Walker leads with 20 homers and 63 RBIs, and Carroll and Marte both have a .286 batting average.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Braves tonight is Charlie Morton. The 39-year-old is having yet another respectable reason with a (10-6) record and 3.20 ERA in 104 innings. Morton continues to get it done year after year. What is even more shocking, is he found his strikeout stuff again as he has 115 K's on the campaign. He's coming off an electric start allowing just three hits and zero runs in the 9-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander has walked only 43 batters all season. He's going to force the Dbacks to hit the ball and even though they scored 16 runs last night, Morton has the stuff to keep them silent.

Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to be the NL favorite to win the MVP. His batting average sits at .334 and his OPS is 1.004. Not only can he hit, but he can run and defend as well. He's one of the premier players in the league and he is a major reason why the Braves are so talented. Outside of him, the Braves contain a lineup full of stars. It's deep and every hitter is capable of coming up with a hit when needed.

Final Diamondbacks-Braves Prediction & Pick

I expect this to be another high-scoring contest that should reach over 10 runs. The Dbacks are (28-21) as runline underdogs and the Braves are (38-43) as favorites. Take the Snakes and the over in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Braves Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (+102); Over 10 (-110)