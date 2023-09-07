The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago Cubs. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Cubs.

The Arizona Diamondbacks absolutely had to win their recent home-field series against the Colorado Rockies. They did that, winning the rubber game on Wednesday after trailing 4-0. The D-Backs rallied by scoring 12 runs, five of them in the third inning. Now they move into a huge four-game series on the road at Wrigley Field in Chicago, where the Cubs are red hot and seeking a division championship.

The Cubs just swept the San Francisco Giants to strengthen their hold on the second wild card spot in the National League, but more than that, Chicago moved within 1.5 games of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Cubs, if they can overtake Milwaukee, would be able to host the three-game wild card series instead of having to go on the road to Philadelphia to face the Phillies. If the Cubs win the Central, they would face a team much weaker than Philadelphia in that wild card series. There is ample incentive for the Cubs, not just the D-Backs, in this four-game set.

The Diamondbacks are half a game behind the Miami Marlins for the last wild card spot in the National League. They are tied with the Cincinnati Reds and are two games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in that multi-team bunch which is jostling for playoff position. Realistically, the D-Backs need at least a split of this four-game series, but it will be tough against a Chicago team which is playing great baseball.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Cubs Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-152)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

TV: MLB (Diamondbacks) / Marquee Sports Network (Cubs) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Diamondbacks-Cubs LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks needed that 12-5 win over the Rockies on Wednesday. Their offense needed to bust out all over and gain momentum and confidence. It's exactly what can carry this team into Chicago and reset the dynamics of this series. Chicago pitching has been very reliable over the past month and a half, but a dynamic Diamondback offense can put the Cubs on their heels and give Arizona a real foothold in this series. It would be a real game-changer if Arizona can throw the first punch and disrupt the Cubs' momentum after the sweep of San Francisco.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are 31-13 in their last 44 games, dating back to the start of their late-July surge in the standings. They have gotten a lot of pitching contributions from veterans and young guys. That has been the foundation of their upward movement in the standings. They are always in games because their young arms give them depth and stability. However, the Cubs were wasting a lot of good pitching earlier in the season. Their offense had to wake up, and as soon as it did, the team took off. Seiya Suzuki has been on fire of late. Cody Bellinger has carried the team for large portions of the season. Crucially, when he returned from injury, the Cubs rebounded after a rough patch which coincided with his absence. Mike Tauchman has also been hugely important and one of the pleasant surprises on this roster. With improved hitting, the Cubs are a balanced team. They also know that Javier Assad, their starter tonight, has thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings. They have a lot of things going their way.

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs are hard to pick against right now, but the Diamondbacks are a desperate team. It's best to stay away from this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5