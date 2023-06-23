The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Giants.

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to deliver the goods, and one of the central ways in which they have spectacularly overachieved to this point in the 2023 MLB season is their road dominance. It's an extraordinary thing to contemplate for a young team which entered this season as a mysterious and unproven group which won fewer than 75 games in 2022, but it's real: The Diamondbacks have not lost a road series in each of their last nine series played away from Phoenix. They have won eight of those series and tied the other one. Who could have imagined that Arizona would not only take the lead in the National League West heading into this weekend series against the San Francisco Giants, but that the Diamondbacks would be so brilliant in road games? The Diamondbacks owe their lead in the National League West to that fact. Now they take on a San Francisco team which just had a 10-game winning streak snapped, but which has vaulted itself into the thick of the National League playoff picture. Dodgers-Padres was supposed to be the big battle in the N.L. West in 2023, but in late June, Diamondbacks-Giants is the matchup of the top two teams in the division.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-134)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have continued to steadily win on the road, and what really stands out about what they are doing — and how they are doing it — is that it's rarely the same formula. Sure, Corbin Carroll — the runaway favorite for National League Rookie of the Year and a legitimate contender for National League MVP — is at the heart of the D-Backs' huge season, but it's more than just him. A lot more.

The Diamondbacks are getting contributions from their whole batting order. They are winning some games in blowout fashion, as they showed early in the week in Milwaukee when they crushed the Brewers by a 9-1 score. Later in the week, they trailed 1-0 after five innings, took a 2-1 lead into the eighth, and added on a few runs for a hard-earned 5-1 decision. It's not as though the D-Backs have to create a slugfest or a pitching duel to win; they can do it both ways, or in between. Someone regularly produces, but that someone is always different. This is what an elite team demonstrates.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks do have good pitching, but they won't have Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly in this game. Zach Davies takes the bump for Arizona. He is one of the less proven pitchers on this staff. Logan Webb, the San Francisco ace, goes to the mound for the Giants, giving them a clear edge in the pitching matchup.

In addition to the pitching matchup, the Diamondbacks had to travel to Milwaukee, then play a Thursday makeup game in Washington, D.C., against the Nationals, and then had to fly across the country to San Francisco for this game. That's a daunting travel schedule which is likely to produce a tired game from the D-Backs. It's a great setup for the Giants.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

The D-Backs might be a better team, but they are likely to be exhausted for this contest given their brutal travel schedule. Logan Webb should control this game. Take the Giants.

