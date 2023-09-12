The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets continue their four-game series today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It was the Diamondbacks who took game one of the series yesterday. Both pitchers started solid, and it was not until the fourth inning that scoring opened up. Evan Longoria drove in the first run of the game, followed by a sacrifice fly from Emmanuel Rivera to give the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead. Jeff McNeill would hit a solo home run and Ronny Mauricio would add a two-run double in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for the Mets though. In the top of the eighth, the Diamondbacks would tie it on a home run from former Met Tommy Pham, and then have the game-winning run in the top of the ninth on a Ketel Marte double.

With the loss the Mets dropped to 65-78 on the season, and are on the verge of officially being eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are now 76-69. That gives them a 1.5-game lead over the Giants and the Marlins for the last Wild Card spot in the National League.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Mets Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+138)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Mets

TV: ARID/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have won five of their last six, and some solid pitching has been the key. They have given up 17 runs in the last six games, with five of them coming in the lone loss. On the season the Diamondbacks are 21st in team ERA, while sitting 19th in WHIP and 21st in opponent batting average. Ryne Nelson will head to the mound for the Diamondbacks today. He is 7-7 on the year with a 5.30 ERA. He has been much better on the road this year, with a 3.18 ERA and 5-2 record. The last time out was one of those great road starts for Nelson. He went 5.2 innings, giving up just one run in a winning effort over the Cubs.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have been solid at the plate all year. They are 13th in runs scored this year, while sitting 14th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Tommy Pham, a hero from last night, has been on fire at the plate. He is hitting .355 in the last week with a .375 on-base percentage. Pham has four doubles and three home runs helping him to eight RBIs in the last week. He has also stolen a base and scored seven times in the last week. Further, Alek Thomas is driving in a fair amount of runs. He had a home run and six RBIs in the last week. Thomas is hitting .294 with a .316 on-base percentage in those games, with two stolen bases and two runs scored.

Corbin Carroll continues to swipe bases. In the last week, he had six stolen bases while hitting .280 and having a .367 on-base percentage. Carroll does not have an extra-base hit in the last week, but does have two RBIs and has scored four times. Also scoring four times in the last week is Ketel Marte. He has been hitting .333 with a .385 on-base percentage. Marte has three doubles, a triple, and a home run in the last week leading to four RBIs. Marte has also scored four times in the last week.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

For the Mets, it is going to be about consistent work at the plate tonight. Over their last seven games, they are 3-4. In the three wins, they have 19 runs. In the four losses, they have just 11. Only one player in the last week had more than three RBIs and that is Francisco Lindor. Lindor has four RBIs in the last week with three doubles and a home run. He is hitting .280 with a .308 on-base percentage while stealing a base and scoring four times. Pete Alonso continues to hit home runs as well. He has two in the last week but is hitting just .167. Still, he is drawing walks and has an on-base percentage of .360 in the last week. Alonso has three RBIs and four runs scored as well.

Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo has continued to produce for the Mets. In the last week, he is hitting .259 with a .286 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and a double. All three home runs were solo home runs though, and those are his only three RBIs over the last week. Still, he has scored five times in the last six games. Overall, the Mets are not hitting great. They are hitting just .207 as a team, with a .287 on-base percentage. Still, there is power. They have nine doubles and nine home runs plus a triple in the last week. That made 19 of their 40 hits for extra bases.

On the mound, tonight for the Mets will be Jose Butto. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA this year. Last time out against the Nationals he went 6.1 innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs. It was the longest outing of the season and his first start since April. Since May 3rd he has made just one other appearance, giving up three runs in 2.2 innings of relief work against the Pirates.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick

While Jose Butto has some solid numbers on the front, he has been giving up a fair amount of contact. He has also been struggling with walks most of the year. Last time out he was solid, but there is not a track record to support that will happen again tonight. Meanwhile, Nelson has been very good on the road this year. He has struggled in two of his last three starts overall, but away from home, he is a better pitcher. Moreover, the Mets have struggled at the plate, while the Diamondbacks have not. Take the Diamondbacks in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+138)