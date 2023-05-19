The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game weekend series. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Pirates prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Diamondbacks enter the series after winning two of three in Oakland and winning five of their last six games. In the process, the offense has scored 34 runs in the last six games, surrendered just 22, and killed one bird. Meanwhile, the Pirates have been hit or miss in their last four games, literally. They are coming off an 8-0 shut out win over the Tigers, but were shut out just the game before. The game before that was a 4-0 shutout win, but that followed a 2-0 shutout loss. In their last 11 games, Pirates pitchers have thrown three shutouts, but Pirates batters have also been shut out three times.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Pirates Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-105)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

TV: BSAZ/ATTP

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Any reason for the Diamondbacks to win has to start with who is on the mound today. Zac Gallen, fresh off of slaying a bird in a throwing session, is on the mound today. He is 6-1 this year with a 2.35 ERA. After a rough first two starts of the year, where Gallen went just 10.2 innings and gave up ten runs, nine of them earned, Gallen has been nearly untouchable. He went four straight starts without giving up a run. Then, he has given up just six runs in 19.2 innings in three starts in May. Gallen has not been striking out nearly as many batters as of late though. He has struck out seven or fewer in his last three starts, after notching ten or more strikeouts in three of the four previously.

While the Diamondbacks are sitting at 25-19 on the season, in second place in the NL West, they are just 11-9 on the road this year and have seen their run differential drop well below their average at home. Still, the Diamondbacks sit eighth in the league in runs batted this year and have more than enough quality bats to score enough runs to win this game. The offense is led by Christian Walked, Corin Carroll, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Walker leads the team in home runs and runs batted in on the season. He has hit seven home runs this month while batting .308 with a .410 on-base percentage.

Carroll has not been on the same hot streak. He leads the team with ten stolen bases this year, but right now is hitting just .209 this month, and has yet to attempt to steal a base this month. He will be looking to get back on track against the Pirates today. Gurriel has been on fire this month. He has hit six home runs, with 12 RBIs. This has led to him having a .391 batting average in May, with a .500 on-base percentage, as he has drawn nine walks and been hit by a pitch.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Considering the recent trend for the Pirates, of either shutting out the opposition or being shut out, pitching should be the focus for them as well. The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the mound today. Oviedo is 2-3 this season with a 5.14 ERA. His last time out he went five innings and only gave up one run. Before that, he had given up four or more runs in under six innings of work in each of his three previous starts.

The Pirates will hope to have continued production from Bryan Reynolds. He had three hits in the game yesterday and is batting .296 on the season. This is a drop from his peak though, as he entered the month batting .330, and has been struggling with strikeouts since. Regardless, Reynolds will be happy to be seeing a righthanded pitcher today. On the year, Reynolds is hitting .319 against righties with all five of his home runs and 20 RBIs coming against right-handed pitching.

Also hitting better against right-handed pitching has been Andrew McCutchen. McCutchen is hitting .256 against righties this year, with four home runs and 14 RBIs. Like many of the Pirates, he has not been hitting great in May. He is hitting just .243 and also struck out 15 times. While on this rough patch in the season, the Pirates have struggled to make contact as a whole. Jack Suwinski has struck out 17 times this month, while Connor Joe has also struck out 17 times. If the Pirates can make some more contact, their offensive woes should turn around.

Final Diamondbacks-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks come into the game with the hotter hitting for sure. They have been making good contact over the past few weeks in contrast to the Pirates. The Diamondbacks also send the better pitcher to the mound today. Gallen can capitalize on how much the Pirates have been striking out. While it may seem like good value to take him under on a strike-out prop, be weary of it due to the Pirates’ cold bats. There will not be another shutout today, but the Diamondbacks do get the win.

Final Diamondbacks-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-105)