We're back for yet another prediction and pick for Friday's MLB slate as we turn our attention towards this matchup between top teams in the National League. The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) will take on the Cincinnati Reds (52-46) for a hotly-contested three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks-Reds prediction and pick.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently second in the NL West and trail the leading Dodgers by just two games. They've been a pleasant surprise this season and have been able to contend for the first time in years. They're on a downswing right now going 4-6 in their last ten and would love some wins to close the gap between the lead in their division. Tommy Henry (LHP) will be their starter.

The Cincinnati Reds are currently second in the NL Central and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 2.5 games. They've been the surprise of the NL thus far and have seriously made it a tight race at the top of their division. After streaking in the right direction, they dropped five of six in a pivotal series against the Brewers. They'll look to bounce back after getting two wins back. Ben Lively (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Reds Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-182)

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+150)

Over (10.5): -114

Under (10.5): -106

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have been an exciting team all year and their ability to come back from deficits has kept them in the driver's seat of their division. They're right on the Dodgers' heels and could overtake them if they have a solid end to the month of July. They've been a great road team at 28-19 this season and their bullpen does a great job holding leads. Arizona is 42-13 in games where they score at least five runs, so look for them to get their bats going early.

Tommy Henry (5-2) gets the start with a 3.89 ERA thru 78.2 innings of work. He's limited the home runs and has decent strikeout numbers, but he's walked 30 batter to this point and would like to limit the runners he puts on base. While the Dbacks are 3-2 in his last five starts, Henry posts a 4-1 record on the road and will feel very comfortable pitching in this spot.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds continue to be the most electric team in the NL Central, but going 1-5 against the Brewers in their recent series could be something they look back on by the end of the season. They had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the division, but proved that the Brewers are still the team to beat. Still, Elly De La Cruz continues to get better each day and will hope to lead this team into a playoff spot this season.

Ben Lively (4-5) will get the start behind a 3.72 ERA thru 55.2 innings of work. He's 2-2 with 29 strikeouts at home this season. His ERA hasn't been stellar, but he's done a good job giving the Reds a chance each time he's out. They've gone just 2-3 in his last five starts and haven't been able to score much in his outings. He'll hope that their bats can wake up from this slump as they try to get back to winning.

Final Diamondbacks-Reds Prediction & Pick

This series will be extremely close throughout with how well these two teams match up against each other. The Diamondbacks will have the slightest pitching advantage in this one, but this game may be determined by which team can have the bigger scoring innings. The Reds are in a bit of a slump right now while the Diamondbacks have been putting up solid totals. With the over/under where it is, there could be indication that Arizona scores some runs in this one. For the prediction, let's go with the Diamondbacks to get the first win on this series on the road.

Final Diamondbacks-Reds Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks (+102)