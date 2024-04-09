The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies square off in the final game of their series on Wednesday afternoon. The Rockies won the series' first game, adding to the Diamondbacks' woes to start the season. This isn't the first time these National League West rivals faced off this season, beginning their schedules with a four-game series in Arizona. The Diamondbacks took three of four against the Rockies in that series. Tommy Henry and Austin Gomber faced off in that initial series, with the Rockies winning 9-4. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Tommy Henry didn't perform well in his initial start against the Rockies, allowing five earned runs in four innings. He bounced back with a great performance against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs in five innings. However, your first start of the season on the road in Colorado won't do anything to improve his numbers. The Diamondbacks will return home after this game for two series against the St.Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
The Rockies have won both of Gomber's starts this season, despite him not putting up the greatest numbers. He never made it out of the fourth inning in either game and has given up ten hits and six earned runs. The flyball-heavy pitcher has had some troubles at the altitude of Coors Field. His record was better at home last season than on the road, but his ERA was 7.05, compared to 3.68 away from home. The Rockies head out East for two sets with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+106)
Moneyline: -142
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline: +120
Over: 12.5 (-105)
Under: 12.5 (-115)
How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rockies
Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT
TV: ARID, COLR
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Diamondbacks have a five-game losing streak heading into their matchup with the Rockies on Tuesday evening. There is no shame in losing to the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, but the Diamondbacks are better than losing too many games to the Rockies. At the time of this writing, we don't know whether Arizona evened the series on Tuesday, but the Diamondbacks are determined to win the final two games of this series.
The Diamondbacks offense hasn't been the reason for their 4-7 record, as Arizona averages 6.1 runs per game with 9.4 hits. The Diamondbacks will probably have to get into an offensive battle with the Rockies to win at Coors Field, and they have the firepower to do it.
Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Diamondbacks' pitching staff cannot slow anyone down at this point in the season. Arizona has scored five or more runs in five of their last six games but has won just one. If Arizona is serious about making another push this season, scoring five runs should be enough to win on most nights. Tommy Henry struggled against Colorado in his first start, allowing five runs in four innings. If this happens on Wednesday, Arizona could find themselves again on the wrong side of the score.
Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick
The Diamondbacks must turn their season around quickly to make another run at the World Series. Baseball is a long season, but the National League West can be a gauntlet. The Los Angeles Dodgers could run away with the division, and the Padres have too much firepower to have to chase them down late in the season. The Diamondbacks need to take advantage of their games against the lowly Rockies and will take care of business in the rubber match.
Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+106)