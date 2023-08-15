Don't look now, but two NL West teams that are going nowhere fast will clash out on the diamond as the Arizona Diamondbacks do battle with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction and pick will be made.

In what has seemingly took a turn for the worst overnight, the once playoff-hopeful Arizona Diamondbacks now sit one game below the .500 mark at 59-60 overall and also now trail by 3.5 games in the NL Wild Card race. Still, the season is not all lost as Arizona will look to even this series at one apiece with lefty Joe Mantiply on the mound after losing by a score of 6-4 on Monday evening. Can Mantiply and company get the job done in the thin air of Colorado?

Residing in the basement of the NL West for quite some time now, the no-contention Colorado Rockies at least were able to spoil the fun for their next-door neighbor Diamondbacks with an epic comeback in dramatic fashion a night ago. The win snapped a five-game losing skid, as the Rockies could use every win they could get to give themselves some much-needed momentum heading into 2024. En route for the Tuesday evening start will end up being the Colorado native in Ty Blach who is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Let us reminisce for a bit. Entering the All-Star Break, the D-Backs were an impressive 52-39 with multiple All-Stars participating in the exhibition festivities. Simply put, Arizona had quickly established themselves as one of the biggest surprise teams that the MLB has to offer heading into the second half of the season. However, the Diamondbacks have managed to fall off. Since there start of the second half of the campaign, Arizona is an ugly 7-21 and have fallen off a cliff as their season officially hangs in the balance.

First things first, Arizona has to find a way to shut the door when they have the lead if they are hoping to get back in the win column and also cover the spread. The exact opposite occurred on Monday as the D-Backs found themselves with a two-run lead after seven innings, but the Arizona bullpen surrendered four separate scores in the eighth inning en route to the disgruntling defeat. The one thing that the Diamondbacks cannot afford to happen is for yesterday's game to linger and affect the overall team morale for Tuesday's matchup.

The biggest question that needs to be answered if you are an Arizona bettor is if Triple-A outfielder Kyle Lewis can be a spark plug within the D-Backs lineup. With only five hits on Monday, Arizona decided to call up one of their top prospects who happened to be slashing a lethal .434 batting average in Reno. Alas, the D-Backs need all of the help they can get especially on offense where they are a middle-of-the-pack hitting squad.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

With all of the talk this summer in the Mile High City being about the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, a good amount of Colorado residents have decided to once again ignore the Rockies, and for good reason. As it stands, the Rox are on pace to have one of their worst finishes in recent history and also lack any star power needed to be a competitive MLB squad.

All in all, it hasn't been a pretty sight watching this team in 2o23, but they at least showed up for play yesterday resulting in the 6-4 victory. If there is one thing that was a sight for sore eyes, it was the return of DH and longtime Rockie Charlie Blackmon. With a nagging broken hand sidelining the 37-year-old since early June, this Rockies lineup is far better with him in it despite his best days being behind him. All-time, Blackmon has been a Diamondbacks killer since coming into the league back in 2011 as this was on full display with another multi-hit game to his name on Monday.

Ultimately, the Rockies must do their dirty work from the pitching mound if they want to win back-to-back games for the first time in two weeks. Luckily for Colorado, southpaw Ty Blach knows exactly what it is like to pitch at altitude as the 32-year-old from Denver went to high school at Regis Jesuit High School. Even more fortunately, Blach is fresh off of a phenomenal outing that resulted in holding the mighty Dodgers to only one run through six innings pitched. Without a doubt, this man could be the sole reason that the Rockies cover on this Tuesday.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The D-Backs desperately need this one while the Rockies are playing for pride. Call me crazy, but I expect Blach to be too much to handle for the snakes as Arizona once again falls up short.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-110)