The Arizona Diamondbacks are closing in on a playoff birth as they face the Chicago White Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday, the Diamondbacks took another win to get closer to a playoff birth. It was a 15-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox did take an easy lead in the game on an Eloy Jiminez three-run shot in the first inning to give them the lead. The Diamondbacks would claw back. First, it was a Christian Walker home run in the top of the second. After Jiminez would add another run for the White Sox i the top of the inning, the Diamondbacks scored three in the third.

Walker would drive in three more runs in the fifth on a triple, as part of a six-run inning for the Diamondbacks, which gave them the lead. He would then add another home run, this time a two-run shot in the sixth to widen the gap. The Diamondbacks would end up putting up 15 runs in the game for the win.

The Diamondbacks are now 83-74 on the season. That places them in the second Wild Card spot, with a game lead on the Cubs, and a 1.5-game lead on the Marlins. Meanwhile, the White Sox disaster of a season continues. They are 60-97 in the year. If they make it to 100 losses, it will be just the second time since 1971 that has happened, and the fifth time in franchise history.

Here are the Diamondbacks-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-White Sox Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-110)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. White Sox

TV: ARID/NBCSCH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have won seven of their last ten games, and the performances at the plate are a big reason why. They have scored 60 runs in the last ten games, good for six runs a game. On the season the Diamondbacks are 13th in runs scored, while sitting 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Christian Walker has been great as of late. He is hitting .474 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has hit a double, a triple, and three home runs in the last week. This has led to ten RBIs in the last week with seven runs scored.

Gabriel Moreno has also hitting well in the last week. He has hit .333 in the last week with a .381 on-base percentage. He has a double and four RBIs and two runs scored. Corbin Carroll is scoring a ton of runs as of late. He has scored eight times in the last week. Carroll is hitting .391 in the last week with a .417 on-base percentage. He has a double and a home run, helping to two RBIs. He has also stolen three bases in the last week.

The Diamondbacks are hitting well in the last week, hitting .272 as a team with a .338 on-base percentage. They have hit six doubles and six home runs, leading to 33 RBIs and 34 runs scored. That is an expected total of just 26.7 runs.

The Diamondbacks will bend Brandon Pfaadt to the mound today. He is 2-9 on the season with a 6.08 ERA. Last time out he struggled, going just 4.1 innings and giving up six runs, with hive earned to the Yankees. Pfaadt has given up three or more runs in three of his four starts this month while having a 5.59 ERA on the month.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox need better pitching in this game to get the win. They have given up ten or more runs in four of the last ten games. In the year, the White Sox are 26th in team ERa while sitting 26th in WHIP and 19th in opponent batting average. Luis Patino will be on the mound today for the White Sox. He has made five appearances since joining the White Sox, all in reply. In that time he has pitched 13 innings, giving up five runs with four earned. That gives him a 2.77 ERA as a member of the team. He has had some command issues though, walking two or more batters in four of the five appearances.

At the plate, the White Sox are 28th this year in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. The hottest bat in the last week has been Eloy Jiminez. He is hitting .444 in the last week with a .474 on-base percentage. He has a home run and a double with four RBIs and four runs scored. Gavin Sheets is the only other player in the last week with over two RBIs. He has three in the last week but is hitting just .100 with a .267 on-base percentage. He has also scored one run.

As a team, the White Sox are struggling to hit. they are hitting just .203 in the last week with a .266 on-base percentage. They have just two home runs and seven doubles in the last week. One of the home runs in from Luis Robert Jr who is now out for the season. While they have scored just 13 runs in the last week, not leaving runs on the table is the issue. They have an expected run total of just 12.3 runs in the last week.

Final Diamondbacks-White Sox Prediction & Pick

While Luis Patino has been solid for the White Sox, he has not made a start for them. He has made starts this year as a member of the Rays, but those did not go well. Meanwhile, Brandon Pfaadt has not pitched well. Still, the White Sox are not hitting well at all, or scoring enough runs to win games. That trend will continue again today. The Diamondbacks will score plenty of runs today, and while the White Sox should get a few, it will not be enough. Take the Diamondbacks in this game.

Final Diamondbacks-White sox Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-110)