The Arizona Diamondbacks go for the three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday, the Diamondbacks got an amazing pitching performance. Brandon Pfaadt went 5.2 innings, giving up five hits, but striking out eight and now allowing a run. From there, the bullpen took over, striking out six more batters and giving up three more hits in a shutout victory.

Corbin Carroll continued his great year, driving in two runs in the game while Tommy Pham drove in the other to take a 3-0 victory. The Diamondbacks are now 84-74 on the season. That places them in the second Wild Card spot, with a two-game lead on both the Marlins and Cubs. They can also clinch the playoffs today. They officially clinch with a win and a Cubs loss due to owning the tie-breaker with the Cubs.

Meanwhile, the White Sox disaster of a season continues. They are 60-98 for the year. If they make it to 100 losses, it will be just the second time since 1971 that has happened, and the fifth time in franchise history.

Here are the Diamondbacks-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-White Sox Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+106)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. White Sox

TV: ARID/NBCSCH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Yesterday, it was pitching that got it done in a Diamondbacks win. On the year the Diamondbacks are 20th in team ERA, 19th in WHIP, and 21st in opponent batting average. They will be sending Bryce Jarvis to the mound today. He has not made a start yet this year, and his longest appearance of the year is just 3.2 innings. Still, he has been solid this year. Jarvis has a 2-0 record and a 2.45 ERA. He has not given up a run since August 28th, and since then has pitched 7.1 innings over five appearances.

At the plate, the Diamondbacks did just enough yesterday to hold onto the win. The three runs were the lowest amount the Diamondbacks have scored in a victory since September 9th. On the season the Diamondbacks are 13th in runs scored, while sitting 13th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Corbin Carroll was the hero at the plate yesterday. In the last week, he is hitting .273 with a .304 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, and three RBIs in the time. Further, Carroll has stolen a base and scored six times in the last week.

Christian Walker has been great as of late. He is hitting .316 in the last week with a .364 on-base percentage. He has hit a triple, and three home runs in the last week. This has led to nine RBIs in the last week with six runs scored. Joining him in driving in runs is Tommy Pham. Pham is hitting just .176 in the last week and does not have an extra-base hit, but he does have four RBIs. He has also scored twice. Meanwhile, Geraldo Perdomo has scored five times in the last week while hitting .333 and having a .500 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks are not hitting the best over the past five games, hitting just .226, but they are making it work. They have scored 30 runs over the last week, but that is on an expectation of just 18.3 runs. They are making the most of every run-scoring opportunity, and that could clinch them the playoffs today.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox managed eight hits yesterday, but they could not figure out a way to score a run. At the plate this year, the White Sox are 28th in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. The hottest bat in the last week has been Eloy Jiminez. He is hitting .444 in the last week with a .474 on-base percentage. He has a home run and two doubles with four RBIs and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Elvis Andrus is the only other player with more than one RBI in the last week. He has two of them, while hitting .200 and hitting two doubles.

There is hope for more run production though. Trayce Thompson is hitting well. He is hitting .308 in the last week with a .357 on-base percentage. He has a double and an RBI in that time as well. Further, Andrew Vaughn is getting on base a fair amount. He has a .316 on-base percentage in the last week, but he has scored just once.

As a team, the White Sox are struggling to hit. They are hitting just .212 in the last week with a .253 on-base percentage. The White Sox have just ten extra-base hits, with eight doubles and two home runs. They have managed to score just ten runs in the last week, averaging two runs per game. This is on an expected run total of 11.8 runs.

The White Sox had a great pitching performance yesterday. While it was one of the better pitching performances as of late, it was not enough to get the win. For the year, the White Sox are 26th in team ERS while sitting 25th in WHIP and 19th in opponent batting average. Today they will be sending Touki Toussaint to the mound. He struggled to start the month, giving up 13 runs in 12.1 innings over three starts. Since then he has been solid. In the last two starts, he has gone 11.1 and only given up two runs while picking up a win.

Final Diamondbacks-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are sending a pitcher to the mound today that has not made a start, and will most likely not go long. They used some of their top bullpen arms yesterday, so they will need some other arms to pick up today and get the Diamondbacks another win. Meanwhile, Touki Toussaint has pitched well in the last two starts. Still, the White Sox are hitting very poorly. Expect a low-scoring game, as the White Sox cover.

Final Diamondbacks-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-128) and under 9 (-108)