The Arizona Diamondbacks will open a three-game series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Diamondbacks-Yankees prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It will be a showdown between participants of the 2001 World Series. However, this year, only the Diamondbacks have a chance at making it back to the big game, as the Yankees have seen their season fall off the edge of the cliff.

The Diamondbacks swept the San Francisco Giants in a two-game set. Now, they have won five in a row. The DBacks are also 6-4 over the past 10 games. Significantly, the Diamondbacks are 81-72 and currently clinging to the second wild-card spot with nine games left in the season.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they lost two of three to the Toronto Blue Jays. Hence, it was another series where they stumbled and bumbled, and are now hoping their season can end sooner rather than later. The Yanks are 77-76 and all but out of the playoff race, barring an early Christmas miracle.

Brandon Pfaadt will make the start for the Diamondbacks and comes in with a 2-8 record with a 5.86 ERA. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing just four hits and striking out six in a win over the Chicago Cubs. Pfaadt will look to build momentum tonight in front of the bright lights at Yankees Stadium. Meanwhile, Luke Weaver comes in with a 2-5 record and a 6.77 ERA. He went four innings in his last outing while allowing three earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. Ultimately, he has not gone past four innings in any of his outings.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Yankees Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-194)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

TV: YES Network

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:06 PM ET/4:06 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are building something and can make a run to the World Series. Now, they have nine games left in the season and have one of the best rookies on the planet.

Corbin Carroll is making MLB history and wants to build more momentum as the playoffs get closer. Amazingly, he became the first rookie to ever hit 20 home runs and steal 50 bases. Carroll is also the third player on the Diamondbacks to ever steal 50 bags in a season. Thus, it puts him in the same boat as Arizona legends such as Eric Byrnes and Tony Womack. Carroll has 25 home runs and joins Mike Trout as the only player in MLB history with 25 home runs and 40 stolen bases in his rookie season.

Carroll has been excellent this season. Additionally, he has some great teammates that have helped him rise. Christian Walker is the cleanup hitter in this lineup. Significantly, he is batting .261 with 30 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 80 runs. Look for him to make an impact in this game.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if Carroll and Walker can both hit the baseball steadily. Then, they need good pitching to contain the Yankees.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

There was so much hype about the Yankees. Unfortunately, it has not worked out well for them. Injuries derailed their season, and their star players have struggled. Additionally, the pitching, besides Gerritt Cole, has not been consistent.

Anthony Rizzo suffered an injury in August and is out for the season. Thus, he endured many struggles throughout the season and will look to bounce back next season. Giancarlo Stanton is batting .188 with 24 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 43 runs. Therefore, he has fallen off the map this season.

It has not been great for Aaron Judge, either. Sadly, one year after breaking the AL record for home runs, Judge dealt with injuries and numerous struggles. Judge is batting .259 with 32 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 71 runs. Ultimately, he will look to bounce back next season. Gleyber Torres has been the most consistent player on the team, hitting .273 with 25 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 85 runs.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their hitters can drive runners home. Then, they need to avoid making mistakes against a dangerous Arizona lineup.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are just waiting for this miserable season to end. Conversely, the Diamondbacks have plenty to look for. It is only a smart bet to take the Yankees when Cole is pitching. Consequently, every other pitcher has not gotten the job done this season.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-194)