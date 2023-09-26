The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road to take on the Chicago White Sox for the beginning of a three game series. Below we will continue with our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks are in second place in the Wild Card race, but they are tied with the Chicago Cubs for that spot. Arizona has won six of their last 10 games, and they are coming off a series loss against the New York Yankees over the weekend. Arizona needs to finishes the season with the White Sox and Houston Astros, so their final three games will not be easy. This series against the White Sox is huge for them because they need to win these games,

The White Sox have been a disappointment all season, and they are going to finish in fourth place in the AL Central division. The White Sox have lost six of their last 10 games, and they are coming off a weekend series win in Boston against the Red Sox. Chicago has some work to do in the offseason, and they are waiting for these six games to be over with.

Zach Davies will be the starting pitcher for the Diamondbacks. Jose Urena will get the ball for the White Sox.

Here are the Diamondbacks-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-White Sox Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+104)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks will need their offense to get hot in this game. They are pretty good with the bats, so this should not be a problem. It especially should not be a problem because of their matchup. The Diamondbacks have to face Jose Urena and he has been very hittable this season. Urena has a 7.27 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, and just 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. Opponents hit over .300 off Urena this season. The Diamondbacks have a great matchup, and they should be able to put up some runs in this game.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox, like the Diamondbacks, have a good matchup in this game. Zach Davies has a 6.81 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and opponents hit .286 off him. What is even worse are Davies' stats on the road. When pitching away from Arizona, Davies has a 8.10 ERA, and opponents are batting .287 off him. The White Sox do find ways to rack up the hits sometimes, and this should be one of those games. Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jimenez are the two best active hitters in the White Sox lineup. If the White Sox can get on base for Vaughn and Jimenez, those two hitters will drive in some runs. This game will be a little higher scoring, and the White Sox should be able to put up the runs to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-White Sox Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, this game will feature some runs. I am going to take the over. As for a winner, the Diamondbacks are just the better team, and that is what I will stick with. I am going to take the Diamondbacks to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+104), Over 9 (-104)