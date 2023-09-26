Fans think that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker accidentally revealed their unborn son's name. The couple had a Disney-themed baby shower over the weekend but fans saw that Kourtney might have slipped up and revealed the name of their baby.

According to Reddit, there was a photo on Kourtney's Instagram Story which how now been deleted, there were notes left for the baby that read: “May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love.”

Last month, Travis confirmed on Instagram that he and Kourtney “already” picked a baby's name. In an interview with Complex's Goat Talk he told his daughter Alabama Barker, “I like Rocky 13. That’s just the name that’s been going through my head. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

However, this name has not been confirmed by the couple.

Earlier this month, Kourtney revealed that she had emergency fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3LtWxPtKe/

Travis Barker was right by Kourtney Kardashian's side as he flew in from his tour with Blink-182 to support her.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Travis tweeted at the time.

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 6, 2023

The drummer has since returned to the tour.