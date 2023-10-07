The first episode of Loki season 2, titled “Ouroboros,” is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel fans were treated to a slew of Easter eggs and intriguing moments. However, one particular moment in the episode has left fans speculating about the possible introduction of the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Den of Geek reports.

In the episode's post-credits scene, there is a reference to Broxton, Oklahoma, a location well-known to Marvel Comics readers. But it's another moment in the episode that has caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans – a peculiar door that bears a striking resemblance to the entrance of Charles Xavier's Cerebro.

In the X-Men films, Cerebro is a machine used by Professor X to enhance his telepathic abilities and locate mutants worldwide. The design of the door in Loki season 2 closely resembles the entrance to Cerebro, sparking speculation that this could be a subtle hint at the introduction of mutants, specifically the X-Men, to the MCU.

While rumors about mutants joining the MCU have been circulating for some time, the season finale of Disney+'s “Ms. Marvel” and the upcoming “Deadpool 3” starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have further fueled speculation about the integration of mutants into the MCU.

In “Ouroboros,” Loki and his companions are taken to the temporal core, where they encounter the temporal loom. The door to the temporal loom bears a striking resemblance to Cerebro, and fans are now eagerly waiting to see if this connection holds any significance for the future of the MCU and the X-Men.

As the MCU continues to expand and explore the multiverse, the possibilities for introducing iconic characters like the X-Men are seemingly endless, and Loki season 2 may have just provided the perfect setup for their arrival. Marvel fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on future developments in the MCU for any further hints and surprises.