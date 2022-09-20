‘Did that s*** like a gangster’: Jalen Hurts draws rave reviews from Eagles teammates after destroying Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a commanding 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 to push their record on the season to 2-0. At the center of the victory was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who got pretty much whatever he wanted both on the ground and in the air against the Vikings. Hurts accrued 390 total yards and three touchdowns in the victory over Minnesota.

The Eagles have been excited to see what Jalen Hurts could do with a strong group of playmakers around him this season, and so far the results have been impressive. Hurts’ teammates offered some strong praise for him in the aftermath of his strong outing against the Vikings, and wide receiver Zach Pascal offered a hilarious take on Hurts’ heroics on the night.

“What’s my favorite play? The touchdown run. ‘Cuz, (Jalen Hurts) did that s— like a gangster. He went around and then he lowered his shoulder and broke a tackle and they felt it like a running back. That was tough. That was smooth.” – Zach Pascal, The Athletic

Pascal was referencing the second rushing touchdown of the evening for Jalen Hurts in which he effortlessly picked up the first 20 yards on the ground before powering through multiple Vikings defenders to pick up the final six yards and the touchdown. It was a reminder of just how dangerous Hurts is on the ground as a runner.

And with all his new weapons on offense, it looks like Hurts has become just as dangerous in the air as well. The Eagles still have room to improve, too, which is a very scary thought. As Jalen Hurts continues to improve, the Eagles appear set to make a serious run for the top spot in the NFC East this season.