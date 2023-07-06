Sean Diddy Combs is embroiled in a legal battle with alcohol giant Diageo over claims that the company referred to his Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila as “urban brands.” According to an unredacted version of Combs' lawsuit, the 53-year-old also alleged that Diageo launched a watermelon flavor of DeLeón Tequila despite his efforts to educate them about the racial history and connotations associated with watermelon.

Diddy claims the co owners of Ciroc & Deleon wanted to release a watermelon flavor to his audiences and he felt that it was racist & insensitive. Thats when the partnership started to go downhill now they both are suing each other. pic.twitter.com/sOWRyQCzrp — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) July 6, 2023

Diageo, which recently ended its partnership with Diddy, responded to the allegations, stating that Combs had supported and financially benefited from the success of Cîroc Summer Watermelon. They dismissed his claims as disingenuous and self-serving, highlighting that Combs was responsible for brand marketing under the Ciroc agreement.

The lawsuit further revealed that Combs and Diageo had signed an agreement in 2021, including an “Equal Treatment” provision. This provision aimed to address Diageo's alleged misconduct and ensure fair treatment for DeLeon Tequila. Combs accused Diageo of failing to meet this provision and requested the court to enforce it as one of the causes of action in the lawsuit.

The controversy surrounding the watermelon flavor of DeLeón Tequila stems from its association with racist caricatures that have historically linked African-Americans to the fruit. Combs sought to educate Diageo about these racial connotations but claims the company proceeded with the launch regardless.

The legal battle between Diddy and Diageo highlights the challenges and sensitivities surrounding branding and marketing in the alcohol industry. The outcome of the lawsuit may have implications for how brands navigate cultural sensitivity and ensure equal treatment in their marketing efforts.

As the case unfolds, both parties will present their arguments, and the court will determine the validity of Combs' claims and the enforceability of the “Equal Treatment” provision. This dispute serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to address racial stereotypes and promote inclusivity in brand representation and marketing practices within the spirits industry.