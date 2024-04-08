Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the entirety of his 1998 song Victory's video on his Instagram on Friday, in the midst of of sexual misconduct allegations, Variety reported.
The video has Diddy running from the LAPD for the video's seven minutes. He also captioned the post with “Bad boy for life” with the fist emoji. This is the rapper's record label's catchphrase and can usually be heard in most of his videos.
The post's comment section was left open, and Combs' son, Christian, who has been reportedly sued for sexual assault in 2022, wrote, “Who you know do it better!!” along with three fire emojis.
Several hip-hop artists such as Ginuwine and Lil Scrappy, commented to show their support. The video was posted in both Diddy's Instagram as well as a standalone post. By Saturday, it already had 200,000 likes.
The Victory video was directed by Marcus Nispel based on The Running Man. It had cameos from actors Dennis Hopper and Danny DeVito, which also featured Busta Rhymes, and a posthumous appearance from Diddy's friend and mentor, the Notorious B.I.G.
The post seems to be the rapper's answer to the current five lawsuits against him, accusing him of sexual misconduct. He and his lawyers have vehemently denied all five of these complaints.
These allegations started when Cassie, who was in a long-term relationship with Combs, filed a lawsuit on Nov. 16. In her complaints, she accused Combs of being a “serial domestic abuser, who would regularly beat and kick” her. Twenty-four hours later, the R&B singer settled the suit amicably.
Another lawsuit in December accused Combs of having gang-raped a minor in 2003. This then raised the issue of the rappers being involved in sex trafficking since he allegedly flew the plaintiff from Michigan to New York, crossing state lines. This is also one of Cassie's allegations against him.
After these accusations, Diddy stepped down as chairman of Revolt and his upcoming reality show on Hulu was canceled.
Earlier last week, his homes in Los Angeles, Miami and New York were raided by federal agents. Several conspiracy theories have risen from these raids from 50 Cent to Suge Knight.
Combs' lawyer commented after the raids, “Yesterday [March 25], there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences.”
Prior to the raids, Diddy was also accused by a male former employee Rodney Jones of sexual assault. His other serious allegation was that the entertainment mogul also encouraged his associates to do the same.
The question is whether the rapper's defiance in the face of these accusations helps or hinders his case. On the one hand, it may be his way of trying to control the narrative to his favor since he still has quite a few supporters, including actor and R&B singer Tyrese.
On the other, it could very well bite him in the ass if and when he is prosecuted.