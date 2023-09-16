Sean “Diddy” Combs, the renowned rapper, and music mogul, has opened up about a deeply personal and spiritual experience involving his late partner, Kim Porter. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Diddy shared how he summoned Kim Porter in his dreams through a song he created for her on his new album, “The Love Album: Off The Grid,” Complex reports.

The track in question, aptly titled “Kim Porter,” was born out of a poignant moment when Diddy came across a photo of himself and Porter. He recounted the story to Access Hollywood, explaining that he enlisted the talents of iconic musicians Babyface and John Legend to convey his heartfelt message to Porter in the afterlife.

Diddy expressed his belief in the power of their voices, saying, “I know your voice will penetrate the heavens above. I need you to sing this song to Kim, and I need her to hear it so she can come and visit me in my dreams.”

The emotional journey led to the creation of the song, with Diddy emphasizing his desire to ensure that Kim Porter received his message. The rapper later shared the remarkable outcome, stating, “She has come and visited me in my dreams. So I have been able to, you know, live the best of both worlds.”

Kim Porter, with whom Diddy had four children, tragically passed away in 2018 due to pneumonia. At the time of her passing, Diddy paid tribute to her in a heartfelt statement, describing her as a unique and irreplaceable presence in his life, highlighting her role as a loving mother and devoted friend.

Diddy's touching revelation sheds light on the profound connection he maintains with Kim Porter, even after her passing, and underscores the power of music to bridge the gap between this world and the next.