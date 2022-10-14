Dirk Nowitzki’s shooting coach drops game-changing take on Victor Wembanyama

Holger Geschwindner, Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki’s legendary shooting coach, had some big praise for Victor Wembanyama after the French prospect sought for his guidance.

Speaking with NBA insider Marc Stein, Geschwindner sees big things ahead for Wembanyama–to the level of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and, of course, Dirk.

“This kid has the potential to change basketball again,” Geschwindner said.

While what Holger Geschwindner said isn’t a surprise since many have talked about how unique of a prospect Victor Wembanyama is, it carries a lot more significance since the German coach and mentor is really hard to impress. Besides he worked with someone like Dirk Nowitzki, who eventually became an NBA MVP and champion.

Geschwindner has seen what Wembanyama is capable of and is confident he will thrive in the NBA. However, he did give him some sort of an advice and warning on what he must not do if he wants to stay in the top professional league in the world for a long time.

“I told him right when he left: Don’t get anywhere near the weight room,” Geschwindner said. “If they try to make a strong guy out of you, you will be finished before you are 25.

“Everybody is surprised that a tall guy can move like this, but he can only move like this because he’s not heavy. That’s what people misunderstand.”

As for Wembanyama, he is definitely taking everything he has learned to heart. More than the moves he was taught, the philosophy in shooting and body balance that Geschwindner showed Wembanyama really struck the young rising star.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see what Wembanyama will do once he arrives in the NBA. But based on what we have heard so far, there is reason to get excited and really hyped up.