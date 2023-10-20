Former Baylor coach Art Briles said he was unaware of a domestic violence allegation made by a former Baylor student Dolores Lozano against Devin Chafin in 2014 until a lawsuit surfaced two years later, per a report by ESPN.com. Chafin was a former running back for Baylor and was coached by Briles during his tenure. Although Briles said he knew nothing of the allegation, several members of his staff knew of it as well as other accusations involving the Chafin.

Briles is currently a defendant in a Title IX and negligence trial about the incident.

Lozano alleges that the university's overall failure to implement Title IX and address sexual violence put her at risk for assault and that the university, Briles, and McCaw failed to properly respond to her report which caused her to be subjected to further abuse by Chafin. Lozano wasn't the only student to file a complaint and allege negligence on the part of the university for perceived failures to address sexual violence on campus. Findings in a 2016 report done by law firm Pepper Hamilton cited specific issues stemming from the football program that ultimately caused Briles firing and the suspension of McCaw.

The claims of negligence were ultimately dismissed Friday by First District Judge Robert Pitman. Pittman deemed that “no reasonable jury could conclude” that the defendants (Briles, McCaw, Baylor University) were grossly negligent. However, the jury will reconvene on Monday and address the Title IX claim and one other claim of negligence against Baylor.

The case is of interest to many in the college world, as Art Briles remains a coaching candidate at several schools. Prior to the 2022 season, Grambling hired Briles as offensive coordinator for the football team. Briles resigned four days after being hired following online and offline criticism from members of the Grambling community, including famed Grambling quarterback and former coach Doug Williams.