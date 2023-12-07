Disney+ could be considering some new avenues such as gaming and shopping in the near future, according to Rita Ferro.

Disney+ could be making a huge move.

Shopping and gaming?

While Disney+ is the go-to streaming platform to watch all of the classics, they may shift gears a bit. Speaking to Variety, Disney's president of Advertising Sales, Rita Ferro, discussed new avenues they may explore.

“The world of advertising experiences on AVOD is an important place to be involved in,” she said. ” She teased that the studio's January 10 presentation in Las Vegas could reveal “what the next level of ad innovations will be.”

There's a possibility of Disney+ implementing shopping and gaming experiences to the platform. Advertisers would have the opportunity to get involved with these new avenues.

This would be a unique move for the streaming service. Netflix has tried dipping their toes into gaming with the launch of Netflix Games. Subscribers have the ability to play games including Death's Door, Faming Simulator 23, and CoComelon: Play with JJ.

Disney+ launched in November 2019. The library includes a majority of Disney's back catalog of old films and series. They have also released several original programs including The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Coming up, Disney+ has plenty of series coming up that will excite fans. The Acolyte, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again are a few of the upcoming drama series. Marvel Zombies, Wonder Man, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and Moana: The Series are some other series coming up.

They have also gotten into the live-streaming game. Disney+ broadcast Elton John's final United States concert at Dodger Stadium and will live-stream Paul McCartney's final show on his “Got Back” tour.