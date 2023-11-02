Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase announced three major updates: its first paid expansion, Update 8 and an Apple Arcade version.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Showcase announced major news for the game during its first-ever stream.

The game's first paid expansion, Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time, will start with Act 1. The Valley's residents will battle Aladdin's Jafar. Beauty and the Beast's Gaston, Tangled's Rapunzel and WALL-E's EVE will also be there. They will be found in the new biomes: Ancient's Landing, the Glittering Dunes and the Wild Tangle.

The expansion will also allow players new tools such as the Royal Hourglass and Ancient Machines. The first will allow players to bend time, and the second will automate daily tasks.

Scramblecoin, a new mini-game, will pit players against the Disney and Pixar characters. It's a board game within the game that requires collecting figurines of the characters. These have unique abilities, which will help amass the most number of coins. This also helps in enhancing friendships with the villagers and will unlock superior figurines.

Update 8 for the base game was also announced. This will introduce The Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington as a playable character. It also includes a new Star Path, a pass that comes with Winter Disney Princess outfits.

The update will also allow multiplayer functionality. Up to four players will be able to visit each other's Valleys, exchange items and browse the stock at their friend's Scrooge McDuck store.

A feature in a 2024 update is the Eternity Isle, which will introduce new residents such as Monsters, Inc.'s Mike and Sulley and The Princess and the Frog's Tiana. Next year, the game's roadmap will also include a Vibrant Villager, new biomes and more Star Paths.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will also be available for Apple Arcade subscribers. The game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac. Subscribers can access the base game, the A Rift in Time expansion, as well as all the latest updates. The Apple Arcade version will not have the seasonal Star Path or Premium shops available in other platforms.

The game's soundtrack has been released on major music streaming platforms with 23 tracks.

Update 8, the paid expansion and the Apple Arcade port will be available on Dec. 5.