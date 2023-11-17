Disney+ just released the official trailer to Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The series will premiere on Dec. 20

The video focuses on Percy's (Walker Scobell) quest from the gods to return Zeus' (the late Lance Reddick) master bolt. However Percy won't be alone. “The quest is always undertaken by three,” Chiron (Glynn Turman) tells him.

Percy's friends, daughter of Athena Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and satyr Grover (Aryan Simhadri) accompany him. We also see Hermes (Lin Manuel Miranda) welcoming the demigods as he leans into a roulette table.

The trailer echoes much of the scenes in the book and the movie. Fans of the book (and maybe the movie as well) can see the pen given by Chiron to Percy that turns into a sword in times of need.

The thrilling minotaur chase with Sally, Percy and Grover as they race to Camp Half-Blood can also be seen in the trailer. The Disney+ series is based on Rick Riordan's best-selling novels. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow the first book, The Lightning Thief.

Scobell, Jeffries, Simhadri, Turman and Miranda will be joined by Megan Mullally (Alecto), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Jay Duplass (Hades), Adam Copeland (Ares), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa), Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit), Suzanne Cryer (Echidna), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano) and Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus).

Riordan, who was public about his disapproval of the two Percy Jackson movies released in 2010 and 2013, is credited as co-creator of the series. He is also an executive producer and wrote the first two episodes with Jon Steinberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 20.