Disney has announced a Frozen podcast series to prep fans ahead of the forthcoming third film.

Deadline reported that Disney will give the Frozen franchise its own audio series. This will hail from Disney Publishing Worldwide, ABC Audio, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. The announcement comes as the tenth anniversary of the first film is coming this November.

The podcast, titled Frozen: Forces of Nature, takes place between Frozen 2 and 3 and is 12 episodes long. In addition to Elsa and Anna (voiced by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell in the films), new characters named Queen Disa, ruler of Sankerhus, and Lord Wolfgang, nephew of the Duke of Weselton, will be introduced. ABC News' chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, will be the presenter of the series.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to Deadline, the synopsis reads: “The series follows Queen Anna, who has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around – so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them?”

In a statement, ABC Audio's vice president Liz Alesse said, “ABC Audio is thrilled to introduce the power of audio storytelling to a new generation through the Disney Frozen Podcast. This immersive series created in partnership with Disney Publishing Worldwide and Walt Disney Animation Studios taps into listeners’ imagination and offers parents an engaging, screen-free experience to share with their children.”

A release date for Frozen 3 has not been announced, but Disney has said it's in the works. Hopefully, there isn't as long of a gap as the one between the first two Frozen films.