Spider-Man: Freshman Year has been changed to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in surprising name change.

Marvel has a name change for the new Spider-Man show that will stream on Disney+.

It was originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year. However, it's been changed to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, according to The Direct.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man coming to Disney+

The new series was revealed in 2021 at Disney+ Day. It is set to release in 2024, and the new Spider-Man focuses on the early years of our favorite web-creating hero in an alternate universe.

It will be part of Marvel Studio's 2024 lineup, including X-Men 97.

Reports are that the ‘freshman' title was going to be the first of a series. From freshman, it would go into sophomore — and so on. However, with the name change, it's unclear what will happen now. This could be a one-off season, considering all the turmoil at Marvel.

‘FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN’ will release in 2024 on Disney+ Previously titled ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’. pic.twitter.com/SETK8CKb9M — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 12, 2023

The show also had a change in crew, The Direct stated.

Ally Sage, a production coordinator, said, “It won't be the same amazing crew for season 2.” Also, Lydia Anslow, a storyboard artist, replied to a fan on Reddit saying, “Season 1 is already so good like I've never felt this excited about working on a show before and with such a good cew. I think that's the biggest killer for me is everything was kind of wonderful :/”

Layoffs appear imminent if they haven't already happened, so again, there's no telling what happens after the Spider-Man series runs through the first episodes. A lot has been shaken up in the animation industry recently, with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery having let people go — along with other animation companies.

What does the future hold for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man? We'll see. Be on the lookout for it in 2024.