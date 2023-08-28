In shocking news, Disney+ has scrapped a Spiderwick Chronicles reboot. The series was already in the can and is being shopped by Paramount to other studios.

Deadline reported the news that the eight-episode Spiderwick Chronicles series is no longer moving forward at Disney+. This is part of an effort by Disney to focus on IPs that they own. The Spiderwick Chronicles was a property inherited by the studio.

The Spiderwick Chronicles series was announced in November 2021 at Disney+ Day. It was filmed from the fall of 2022 into early 2023. Jack Dylan Grazer, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, and Mychala Lee starred in the series. Christian Slater had a one-season deal to portray the show's antagonist, Mulgarath.

Aron Eli Coleite is the showrunner with Holly Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Kat Coiro serving as executive producers. Hopefully, a new home can be found for the Spiderwick Chronicles show.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A film adaptation was made in 2008 by Paramount. The film made $164 million on a $90 million budget and starred Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, Martin Short, and Seth Rogen.

Their report added that Disney Branded Television — the supplier of non-Marvel, Star Wars, or National Geographic content — will be “leaning more heavily” into Disney-owned IP.

The upcoming Percy Jackson series was named as a prime example of the direction Disney is heading. Rick Riordan's series was published by Disney's Hyperion Books. The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is adapting Riordan's books season-by-season. The first seasons, which adapts the Lightning Thief, premieres on Disney+ on December 20.