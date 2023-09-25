A Mario Kart challenger? We'll see as we take a look at all we know about Disney Speedstorm including its release date, gameplay, & story.

Disney Speedstorm, Disney's answer to Mario Kart, is finally leaving early access after months in Early Access. Here is everything you need to know about Disney Speedstorm, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Disney Speedstorm Release Date: September 28, 2023

Disney Speedstorm was first released as a paid Early Access title on April 18, 2023, for PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch; and August 1, 2023, for Android and iOS. The game will launch, leaving early access as a free-to-play title, on September 28, 2023, for all platforms. The game was developed and published by Gameloft.

Gameplay

Disney Speedstorm is like Mario Kart but with Disney and Pixar characters. From Captain Jack Sparrow to Sulley of Monsters Inc., players will be able to choose their favorite animated hero (or villain!) in exhilarating arcade racing battles in familiar locations from the Disney library of motion pictures. Players are also able to upgrade their racers' stats and make the most of their unique skills to increase their chances of winning. On top of that, players can also add more customization for their self-expression by changing their racer's suit, kart, wheels, and wings using the game's extensive customization features. Finally, the game is a live service game, with new seasons arriving in the future to add more content for players to purchase and enjoy.

The game features both single-player and multiplayer game modes. These are played in different race types: Classic, Single skill, Floating Objects, Fog Challenge, Last One Standing, Color Match, and Follow the Leader, each one having its own rules and gimmicks. More game modes, vehicles, characters, and race tracks are expected to come out in the future as more season are added to the game.

For more gaming news and stories as well as the latest video game releases, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.