Here's another scary cartoon thanks to public domain.

First, it was Mickey. And now, Oswald falls into the horror spin-off genre, considering the rabbit is in the public domain.

This new project will feature Walt Disney's iconic character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Cartoon Brew reports. Its title, Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole, will surely scare audiences of all ages. Well, okay, maybe it's made for adults.

Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole's scary teaser

The preview for the new film says, “He will finally rise.” It shows an old television with Oswald on it. The television breaks and Oswald grows sharp teeth. Blood appears in the title of the movie.

The official synopsis states, “Art and some of his closest friends help track down his long-lost family lineage. When they find and explore his Great-Grandpa Oswald's abandoned home, they encounter a magical TV that teleports them to a place lost in time, shrouded by dark Hollywood Magic. The group finds that they are not alone when they discover Oswald's come-to-life cartoon Rabbit, a dark entity that decides their souls are its for the taking. Art and his friends must work together to escape their magical prison before the Rabbit gets to them first.”

Lilton Stewart III created it. Stewart said in a release, “The teaser trailer will give people a taste of the gruesome and nightmarish journey that takes the characters from an exciting adventure of finding themselves to one they hope to make it out of alive. Creating a new type of horror film that has never been done before has always been a dream of mine. I think the audience will be surprised at the significant differences between Oswald and other films in the spin-off horror space.”

We'll see what this scary Oswald has in store for us when it's released.