Sinead O'Connor‘s death on Wednesday brought more than tributes and remembrances — it also brought some disturbing allegations she made against the musical legend Prince back into the spotlight. Prince, who wrote the song “Nothing Compares 2 U” as part of his side project the Family in 1985, worked with Sinead O'Connor when she released her own recording of the song in 1990.

According to O'Connor, her working relationship with Prince was not at all a healthy one. She claims Prince terrorized her, and provided more specific details in her memoir Rememberings released two years ago. In the book, she writes that Prince “summoned her to his macabre Hollywood mansion, chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight, only to thump her with something hard he’d slipped into his pillowcase.” Further, O'Connor added, when she escaped on foot in the middle of the night, Prince “stalked her with his car, leapt out and chased her around the highway.”

O'Connor alludes to the fact that Prince was applauded for his eccentricities in a New York Times interview she gave in 2021. She pointed out, “You've got to be crazy to be a musician.” But she also noted, “there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women.”

And as far as Prince being the credited writer for Nothing Compares 2 U — the song that made her famous — Sinead O'Connor shrugged that off. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s my song.”