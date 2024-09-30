ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 8: Diyar Nurgozhav vs. Bartosz Szewczyk continues with a fight between Diyar Nurgozhay and Bartosz Szewczyk in the light heavyweight division. Nurgozhay comes into his fight on the Contender Series unbeaten in his nine professional fights meanwhile, Szewczyk each of his last three fights as he makes his Contender Series debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Nurgozhay-Szewczyk prediction and pick.

Diyar Nurgozhay (9-0) is an undefeated prospect who has won all nine of his fights and is most recently coming off a first-round knockout of former PFL champion Emiliano Sordi in UAE Warriors. Of his 9 wins, 7 of them have come by finish which is split between 5 KO/TKO and 2 submissions. Nurgozhay will be looking to remain unbeaten and secure his when he takes on Bartosz Szewczyk.

Bartosz Szewczyk (8-2-1) is the Fight Exclusive Night Light Heavyweight Champion a title he captured in his most recent fight against Marcin Lazarz who he knocked out with a body kick in round three. Of his 8 wins as a pro, 7 of them have come by finish with 6 of those coming by KO/TKO. Szewczyk will be looking to add another knockout on his resume when he takes on Diyar Nurgozhay this Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Diyar Nurgozhay-Bartosz Szewczyk Odds

Diyar Nurgozhay: -130

Bartosz Szewczyk: +100

Why Diyar Nurgozhay Will Win

Diyar Nurgozhay is poised to secure a victory over Bartosz Szewczyk in their light heavyweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. The undefeated Kazakh prospect brings an impressive 9-0 record into the Octagon, showcasing a well-rounded skill set that should prove too much for Szewczyk to handle.

Nurgozhay’s unblemished record provides a significant psychological edge. He’s never tasted defeat in professional MMA, which can instill a level of confidence that’s hard to match. With a high finishing rate, Nurgozhay has demonstrated the power and precision to end fights. This finishing instinct is exactly what Dana White looks for in potential UFC signees, giving Nurgozhay an additional motivational boost to secure a stoppage victory.

At 28 years old, Nurgozhay is likely to have a youth advantage over the 32-year-old Szewczyk. This age difference could translate to better athleticism and recovery, crucial factors in the high-pressure Contender Series environment. Nurgozhay has shown versatility in his victories, with wins coming by both knockout and submission. This adaptability will be key in countering Szewczyk’s strengths and exploiting any weaknesses.

While Szewczyk brings his own set of skills and experience to the table, Nurgozhay’s combination of undefeated momentum, finishing ability, and well-rounded skill set make him the favorite to secure both the win and a UFC contract. Expect Nurgozhay to pressure Szewczyk from the opening bell, potentially securing a late TKO or submission victory in what should be an impressive Contender Series performance.

Why Bartosz Szewczyk Will Win

Bartosz Szewczyk is poised to secure a victory over Diyar Nurgozhay in their light heavyweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. Despite Nurgozhay’s undefeated record, Szewczyk brings a unique set of advantages that should prove decisive in this high-stakes bout.

Standing at 6’4″compared to Nurgozhay’s 6’2″, Szewczyk holds a notable reach advantage. This extra length will be crucial in maintaining distance and landing strikes from the outside, potentially frustrating Nurgozhay’s offensive attempts. With an 8-1-2 record, Szewczyk has faced a wider variety of opponents and fighting styles compared to Nurgozhay’s 9-0 record. This experience will be vital in adapting to Nurgozhay’s game plan and making necessary adjustments mid-fight.

Szewczyk’s record suggests a versatile fighting style, with wins likely coming through various methods. This adaptability will be key in countering Nurgozhay’s strengths and exploiting any weaknesses. As the less-hyped fighter facing an undefeated opponent, Szewczyk will likely enter the cage with a chip on his shoulder. This underdog mentality can often lead to inspired performances and unexpected victories.

Coming from Poland, Szewczyk represents a strong European MMA scene1. This background often translates to a well-rounded skill set and exposure to high-level training partners. While Nurgozhay brings his own impressive undefeated record to the table, Szewczyk’s combination of physical advantages, experience, and versatile fighting style make him a formidable opponent. Expect Szewczyk to utilize his reach to keep Nurgozhay at bay, potentially securing a hard-fought decision or late stoppage to earn his UFC contract.

Final Diyar Nurgozhay-Bartosz Szewczyk Prediction & Pick

These two light heavyweight prospects are going to put on a show in the featured bout on this week’s episode of the Contender Series. Ultimately, while Szewczyk is a dangerous striker and will have the size advantage, it is the well-rounded skillset and ability to match that size discrepancy of Nurgozhay that will be the difference maker as he mixes in the takedowns with his striking eventually knocking Szewczyk down and finishing the job on the mat and securing the win with the UFC contract.

Final Diyar Nurgozhay-Bartosz Szewczyk Prediction & Pick: Diyar Nurgozhay (-130)