While in Florida, DJ Khaled suffered from a fall while surfing. He shared a video of the accident, showing off the moments leading up to the fateful fall. Now, the rapper has been to the doctor and gotten an X-Ray. He's apparently in a lot of pain now and has showed off his bad bruise, per Page Six.

While cruising around on his surf board, he attempted to stand up. In the process, he was launched into the air causing him to wipeout. During the fall, the board hit his rib and he flopped onto the water. While getting a message, he dished on the details of the accident: “I have the footage of me falling, flying through the sky, hitting the board on my rib. Bellyflopping in the water.”

The masseuse believe DJ Khaled's pain was simply muscle inflammation, but he wanted to go to a doctor to be sure. “My masseuse is saying it’s just the muscle. She feels the muscle really irritated and disturbed in that area.”

However, he was still concerned and said that he took extra measures: “I called a doctor, he’s gonna come later on this evening, just to make sure it ain’t nothing serious.”

In another update, he was getting an X-Ray. He'd was in pain and had had trouble sleeping. “I’ve been in pain. I’m hoping it’s just a bruised muscle.”

The pain was “high level,” but that didn't stop him from returning to the golf course. He insisted that needed to be playing “seven times a week.” So while on the golf course the next day, he showed off his “big, real bad bruise.”

“They said on the bone they [saw] a little line on one of the bones. They’re not sure if it’s a fracture. They’re going to double-check. So I do need to rest it up, but I have to play golf,” he said.