Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O'Neal has been keeping busy in the NBA offseason. Shaq recently had a DJ set in Mykonos, Greece and it looks like he had quite a blast. O'Neal was seen partying with Ivana Knoll, who rose to stardom after fans took notice of her sultry outfits during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. She was deemed the sexiest fan in the high-profile tournament, and perhaps even Shaq would agree with this notion.

Several photos of videos of the pair have been making their rounds on social media of late, with one coming from Knoll's own Instagram account. In the photo, Shaq is seen with his arm around the Croatian's waist:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

“@shaq doesn’t fit in the photo 🤣” Knoll wrote in her caption.

According to a report by the Greek City Times, Shaq was in Mykonos to perform at Saint Anna's big party on Tuesday. Of course, there's a video of DJ Diesel's set, which was highlighted by the Lakers legend shouting: “This is Sparta!”

That party looked like a lot of fun. One thing you can't fault O'Neal for is his ability to hype the crowd. He did this countless times during his decorated career on the basketball court, and it has clearly translated to his profession as a DJ. It also seems that Shaq had even more fun after his performance.