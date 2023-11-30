Oregon State football's DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal and Oregon and Florida State are early favorites to sign him.

Soon after Jonathan Smith left Oregon State football for the Michigan State job, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal. He played well for the Beavers and is already garnering interest from both Oregon and Florida State.

So much so, that both schools have reportedly become early contenders to possibly acquire the star quarterback, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Uiagalelei is also considering entering the NFL Draft.

“Florida State and Oregon have both emerged as early contenders to keep an eye on throughout DJ Uiagalelei’s transfer portal process.”

It'll be interesting to see what the star quarterback chooses to do. He'd be a great fit for Oregon, as he improved his accuracy playing for the Beavers. Bo Nix proved to be a difference-maker for the Ducks this season, as his accurate passing made the team a legitimate threat. Also, DJ Uiagalelei's brother, Matayo, plays defensive end for the Ducks.

Meanwhile, Florida State has a great offense for Uiagalelei to thrive in. The Seminoles have a strong wide receiver core and a great offensive line for him to run the offense. It could be the best landing spot for him to improve his draft status by 2025. Additionally, you can't rule out the NFL Draft either. However, he is currently being projected as a fourth or fifth-round pick.

DJ Uiagalelei had a strong season playing for Oregon State. He finished with 2,638 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also totaled 219 rushing yards and an additional six rushing touchdowns.

Although Oregon and Florida State are reportedly the early top candidates for DJ Uiagalelei, it's hard to rule out Michigan State as well. Jonathan Smith helped turn Uiagalelei around after transferring from Clemson.

It'll be interesting to see where he goes. Because Uiagalelei is a graduate transfer, he'll be able to play immediately. So, be prepared for several programs to enter the transfer portal race this offseason.