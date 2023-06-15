Whether he has Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, Paul Pierce, or a prime Tracy McGrady, Doc Rivers' history of playoff woes is well documented. After the Philadelphia Sixers' game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it marked Rivers' 10th game 7 loss of his coaching career: the most by any coach in NBA history.

Now let's open the history archives and look at the worst playoff moments Rivers had as a head coach.

2021: Philadelphia Sixers lose in 7 to the Atlanta Hawks

It's easy to blame this series on Ben Simmons' free throw woes and passing open shots. After all, everyone from Philly already did. This was the year most experts had the Sixers as the favorites to win the title with their depth and veteran presence. While you can give the Sixers props for heading into Atlanta down 3-2 to force a game 7, let's not forget what really happened in that series.

Game 4: Sixers led by as much as 18 points in the first half, lose 103-100.

Game 5: Sixers led by 22 points to end the first half, lose 109-106

Game 7 at home: outscored from the 2nd to 4th quarter.

The loss also marked his 4th game 7 loss at home (five if you count the bubble).

2015: LA Clippers blow 3-1 lead to the Houston Rockets

The Lob City Clippers were another team under Doc Rivers with championship aspirations. They had Chris Paul in his prime and all-star caliber big men in Blake Griffin and Deandre Jordan. The Clippers had all the momentum heading into the series after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in game 7 due to a game-winning shot from Paul. In fact, in game 1 with Paul sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the Clippers blew out the Rockets on the road by 16 points.

The Clippers protected home court in games 3 and 4, giving them the perfect chance to finish the series at home. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they were on the wrong side of history becoming the 9th team to lose a series after leading 3-1.

2020: Clippers blow 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets

You'll often find this meltdown in almost every list of playoff upsets. A Clippers team with a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The possibility of a Lakers and Clippers conference finals matchup, but Rivers couldn't make it happen. From game 5 to 7, the Clippers had an average lead of 10 heading into the 2nd half. Rivers' game plan the whole series never changed and stuck with doubling Jokic on the post, which isn't a pretty smart idea when facing the best passing big man in the league.

Doc Rivers has no problems leading teams to the playoffs. Let's not forget, he did lead the Boston Celtics to a championship once. But if you expect him to be the guy to help you make the finals each year, Rivers might not be the best man for the job.

