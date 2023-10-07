Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson shared additional details as to why he stepped out from helming the sequel, including his vision for what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would have been.

After directing 2016's Doctor Strange, Derrickson seemed like a shoo-in for the sequel that would send the titular hero on a chaotic adventure across the MCU's multiverse. It was not meant to be, though, as reported creative differences led to Derrickson stepping away from the film and Marvel Studios bringing in Sam Raimi to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Derrickson shared additional details about his exit from the sequel with The Discourse podcast, via NME, saying that the creative differences are largely what things boiled down to.

He acknowledged that what was “said publicly is exactly the truth” and the creative differences were proving to be a hurdle neither side could get over. Derrickson said as creative talks continued with Marvel Studios, he realized that staying on to direct despite the differences could result in a “monstrosity” of a film. He described his original vision for the sequel as a “genuine horror film of sorts” that would have been an “extreme departure” from the first film.

Despite the issues, Derrickson said he harbors no ill will toward Marvel Studios and is still friends with studio head Kevin Feige. He added there was no “bad blood” between himself and Sam Raimi for the latter stepping in to direct the sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness still managed to inject some horror elements into the film, many of which harkened back to Raimi's roots with the Evil Dead franchise. These included his use of extreme close-ups, framing shots at “off” angles to heighten tension, and blended transitions to move from one scene to another.