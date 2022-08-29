1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.

LA is currently 50 games over .500 as of this story’s publication. They are sitting pretty in the NL West and should be able to cruise to a division win. The team’s statistics are remarkable as well.

The Dodgers lead all of MLB in batting average, OBP, slugging percentage, and runs scored. Pitching wise, LA is first in team ERA and WHIP. Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts are all posting MVP-caliber seasons. Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias will receive Cy Young consideration. Gonsolin had a strong chance of taking home Cy Young honors prior to his recent injury.

But there is no question that the Dodgers are elite. So what is their fatal flaw? Do they even truly have one?

1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address ahead of 2022 MLB Playoffs

Stagnancy

The Dodgers don’t have a real weakness on paper. Sure, we could pick and pry. Their rotation has dealt with injuries. But Dustin May is going to be a force down the stretch after returning from injury and Tony Gonsolin is expected to be back ahead of the playoffs.

We could break down the struggles of Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, and Justin Turner. But all of those players are experienced veterans who are going to play an impactful role in the 2022 MLB playoffs.

The only real Dodgers weakness is stagnancy.

LA does not have much to play for right now. They hold an immense 19.5 game lead over the San Diego Padres as of this story’s publication. The only team with a realistic chance of catching them for best record in the National League is the New York Mets. But even that seems unlikely, as the Mets are around 6 games behind them.

Staying motivated will be the Dodgers’ key to success.

How can they address their fatal flaw?

Dave Roberts and the Dodgers’ coaching staff need to set goals for their players. Each Dodgers star needs a set benchmark to try to reach.

They need to implement friendly competitions. Whatever it takes, the Dodgers need something to play for. It would almost be better for LA if the Mets got hot and threatened them for best record in the National League. That would provide a spark for the team in September.

The Dodgers will likely utilize plenty of prospects amid September call-ups as well. This will give their stars much-needed rest ahead of the playoffs. If the Dodgers play their cards right, they can use their huge lead to an advantage.

But it could also be their downfall. There have been a number of teams over the years that have crumbled after becoming stagnant in September due to a large lead. This has occurred with the team before.

As aforementioned, the Dodgers should be a lock for the World Series. Their roster is beyond talented and features enough depth without question. But they need to find a way to defeat stagnancy first.