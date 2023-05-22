The Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) are on the road taking on the Atlanta Braves (29-17) in a game that could easily be a NLCS preview. Take a look at our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Braves prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

As expected, the Dodgers are leading the NL West. However, they are coming off a weekend series loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. They are also .500 on the road and 9-11 against teams with a record above .500. The Dodgers are climbing out of a hole stat wise after they started the season with awful hitting. They are still bottom half of the MLB in batting average, but they will work their way up. On the mound, the Dodgers are middle of the pack and dealing with some injuries. Dustin May is on the IL along with Julio Urias and Walker Buehler will not be back until late this season. Luckily, their farm system is loaded with talent, but Los Angeles needs some young guys to really step up.

The Braves are first place in the NL East, but have won just four of their last 10. However, they have won their last two series against the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. Atlanta is hitting pretty well this season. They are 11th in batting average, but they have a lot of firepower with Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy. On the mound, the Braves have the fourth best ERA and fifth most strikeouts.

Gavin Stone will make his second career start in this game for the Dodgers while veteran Charlie Morton takes the ball for Atlanta.

Here are the Dodgers-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-156)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 9.5 (-108)

Under: 9.5 (-112)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Braves

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles needs a good start from Stone in this game. The Braves have one of the most dangerous offenses in the MLB this season, so Stone will have to pitch his best game. In his first start, he gave up eight hits in four innings to go along with four earned runs. However, he only gave up runs in two of those four innings. The third inning was rough for him, but other than that he pitched fine. If he can build off the first, second and fourth innings of his start, the Dodgers can keep this game within striking distance.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Morton is throwing the ball very well this season. He has a 2.85 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched. In those innings, Morton has struck out 49 batters and walked just 18. He also has a WHIP of 1.37. In his last 12 2/3 innings, Morton has allowed just two runs and struck out 17. Morton made eight starts and has given up two earned runs or less in six of those outings. As mentioned, the Dodgers are struggling at the plate this season. If Morton can have have another good game in this one, the Braves will cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

Stone is a good pitcher, but the Braves are a better hitting team. Expect the Braves and Charlie Morton to cover this spread.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+130), Under 9.5 (-112)