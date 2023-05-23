The Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) take on the Atlanta Braves (29-18) Tuesday night at Truist Park. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Braves prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Dodgers won the first game of this series 8-6. Atlanta put up four first inning runs and looked like they were ready to roll to a win. The Dodgers scored six unanswered runs after that to take the lead and they would not lose it. J.D Martinez had four hits on the night, including two home runs. Freddie Freeman had three hits, a home run and three RBI in the win, as well. Eddie Rosario hit a three-run home run in the first inning for the Braves. Sean Murphy added two RBI of his own in the loss.

Bobby Miller is making his MLB debut for the Dodgers while Spencer Strider will take the mound for the Braves.

Here are the Dodgers-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-115)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Braves

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Miller is making his MLB debut in this game. In 45 career minor league games, Miller has 227 strikeouts in 183 innings and a 1.10 WHIP. Minor league opponents are batting just .212 off Miller in his MiLB career. He has the ability to throw hard and get outs. He will need to do so in this game. If Miller can go deep into this game, the Dodgers will cover this spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

With Strider on the mound, the Braves will always have a chance to cover the spread. In 51 2/3 innings pitched, Strider has allowed just 34 hits and he has 86 strikeouts. He has a 2.96 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP and the Braves are 8-1 in games Strider has started. Strider should be able to have a good game against the Dodgers in this game. Los Angeles is bottom-10 in batting average in the MLB and they have struck out the fifth most times. Strider has nine or more strikeouts in seven of his nine starts this season. Strider should be able to rack up the strikeouts in this game and shut down the dodgers. If Strider pitches as he has all season, the Braves will cover this spread.

Miller has not gone deep into games this season. If he only goes three or four innings in this game, the Braves will win. This is because the Dodgers have the sixth highest bullpen ERA this season. Relievers are struggling for Los Angeles and they had to use five of them in game one, so if the Braves can get into the bullpen early, they will cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

Bobby Miller is a big-time prospect making his debut. He has a lot of potential. This pitching matchup is exciting and will be fun to watch for years to come. However, Strider has the experience and he is one of the Cy Young favorites right now. Expect Strider to shut down the Dodgers offense and lead the Braves to a win as they cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-104), Under 8.5 (-110)