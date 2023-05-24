The Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) are going for the sweep on the road against the Atlanta Braves (29-19). This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Braves prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Dodgers are getting production from multiple players in their lineup. J.D Martinez has five hits this series, including three home runs. Freddie Freeman has four hits and a home run, as well. Jason Heyward has the other home run for the Dodgers while Will Smith has three hits and three RBI. The Dodgers pitching staff has given up seven earned runs in the two games. Bobby Miller earned his first career win Tuesday night as he held the Braves to one run in five innings of work.

Six different hitters for the Braves have two or more hits in this series. Orlando Arcia leads the team with three hits while Eddie Rosario has the only home run for the Braves. The Braves pitching staff has 21 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched . The two starting pitchers have 16 of the 21 strikeouts for Atlanta. However, the Braves do have a 7.00 ERA in the series.

The starting pitchers in this game are Tony Gonsolin and Bryce Elder.

Here are the Dodgers-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+155)

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Braves

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Gonsolin has been very good in his first five starts this season. He has allowed an earned run in just one of those five starts. He has a 1.13 ERA in 24 innings pitched while allowing just 13 hits. The Braves are already struggling at the plate and Gonsolin has an oBA of .153. He has a career .181 oBA, so this season is not an anomaly. He will give the Dodgers a chance to win this game and with how Los Angeles is hitting, he will not have to pitch a shutout. If Gonsolin can continue his great start, the Dodgers will cover this spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Bryce Elder has been awesome for the Braves this season. He has thrown 52 1/3 innings this season and given up just 12 earned runs. He also has a low WHIP of 1.15. In nine starts, Elder has gone at least five innings in every one and at least six innings in five. He has the ability to go deep into the game and he will need to do so in this game. Elder has a 1.93 ERA in four starts during the month of May. If Elder can continue this start, the Braves will keep this game within striking distance.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is a pitching matchup that one would not expect to be exciting. There is not a lot of firepower on the mound. However, there is a lot of finesse and real pitching happening. These two pitchers are both capable of having shutdown outings. The winner of this game will depend on which pitcher does just that. Expect the Braves and Bryce Elder to hold the Dodgers down and cover the spread in this game.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5 (-188), Under 9.5 (-122)