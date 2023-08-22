The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball in August. The Dodgers are 17-2 in their 19 games played this month. Los Angeles has increased their series lead to 12 games in the NL West. They will definitely win the NL West, the only question is whether or not they will be the one seed. The Dodgers are 3.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the one seed in the playoffs, so there is still time to catch up. Los Angeles has won all six of their series this month.

The Guardians are six games back in the AL Central division. They have a losing record, but technically, there is still a chance for them to make the playoffs by winning the division. The Guardians have lost their last two games, and six of their last 10. Their month of August has not helped their chances, though. In August, the Guardians are 6-12. Cleveland will need to start winning some more games if they want any chance at catching the Minnesota Twins.

Bobby Miller will be the starting pitcher for the Dodgers. Noah Syndergaard will get the ball for the Guardians.

Here are the Dodgers-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Guardians Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-126)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (+105)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Guardians

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Bobby Miller has been very good for the Dodgers in his rookie season. He has a 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .231 off him. His three starts this month have been even better. In three starts in August, Miller has thrown 15 2/3 innings, given up 11 hits, struck out 11, and has a 1.15 ERA. His strike out numbers are not great, but everything else is solid. The Guardians are not a good hitting team, and they do not hit for any power. Miller hould be able to have another good game in this one.

Miller has been even better on the road this season. He has made seven starts on the road and at home, so the numbers can easily be compared. Miller has a 2.19 ERA on the road, only given up one home run, and opponents are batting just .227 off him. With the Guardians struggles offensively this season, Miller should be able to have another solid road start.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Since being traded, Syndergaard has made two good starts and two bad starts. However, his two good starts came against some pretty good teams in the Houston Astros, and Toronto Blue Jays. This game is against his former team, so there could be a lot of adrenaline rushing through his blood. Syndergaard was better at home when he was on the Dodgers, and he has been a little better in his two home starts for the Guardians. If he can use that adrenaline for good, and find a way to shut down the Dodgers, the Guardians will be able to cover this spread.

Final Dodgers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Do not over think this game. The Dodgers are the better team overall, and they are having an incredible month. I am taking the Dodgers to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-126), Over 8.5 (-122)