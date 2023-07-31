The Los Angeles Dodgers have been very busy this trade deadline. First, they struck a deal with the Boston Red Sox to bring back former Dodger and ace utility player Kiké Hernandez. Then they traded Noah Syndergaard to the Cleveland Guardians for Amed Rosario. They weren't done there as the Dodgers made another trade, this time with the Chicago White Sox for Lance Lynn and former Dodger reliever Joe Kelly.

But who says the Dodgers have to stop there?

Los Angeles now in first place in the NL West with a two-game lead over the San Francisco Giants and a four-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers' window to win another World Series is now and they have a roster that can compete for it. But they shouldn't be satisfied with where they're at and reportedly aren't.

The Dodgers have engaged with the New York Mets on a potential trade for Justin Verlander, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Verlander would be a welcome addition for a team that ranks 22nd in ERA and has their ace (Clayton Kershaw) on the injured list. But, Verlander is also 40 years old. The Dodgers may not want to part with talented prospects for someone up there in age like that.

Maybe there is a different option the Dodgers could target. Someone like… Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease? Here's what a potential trade for Cease could look like.

Cartaya + Busch + Casparius for Dylan Cease Who’s says no? — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) July 25, 2023

Why the White Sox Accept the Trade

It makes sense for the White Sox to accept this trade for a few reasons. For starters, the White Sox have made Dylan Cease available in trade talks, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Another reason would be that the White Sox aren't competing for anything this season. They're 43-64, 11 games back from the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins. They've already made a few trades before the trade deadline, including one with the Los Angeles Dodgers that was mentioned above.

The White Sox plan on competing in 2024 and Cease could be a big part of that, but that plan also could be a bit ambitious considering where they're at now. Cease is 27 years old and was a Cy Young finalist just a year ago. It would cost a lot to get Cease, but they would be getting a lot for him.

Diego Cartaya would be the belle of the ball in that trade. Cartaya is a unanimous top-20 prospect in all of baseball and plays a position the White Sox lack: catcher. Yasmani Grandal, the White Sox's starting catcher, is about to be 35 years old after the season. Cartaya is 21 with a lot of room to grow.

The Dodgers don't need him with Will Smith already entrenched as their catcher. Michael Busch is a unanimous top-60 prospect in baseball as well and they get another Dodger pitching prospect to look at in Ben Casparius. Maybe the White Sox could squeeze in another prospect, but the bones of that trade seem fair.

Why the Dodgers Accept the Trade

It was touched on already, but the Dodgers could use more arms. Clayton Kershaw is injured. The Dodgers rank 22nd in ERA this season and in the bottom half of hits allowed, earned runs allowed, and WHIP. They could use a jolt in their rotation. Cease is that.

He hasn't played as well this season as he did a year ago but was elite in 2022. He's also young (27-years-old) and won't be a free agent until 2026. On top of that, the Dodgers can afford to trade those three prospects and still retain some of their other marquee prospects, like Bobby Miller.

Moving Forward

Los Angeles has been busy at the trade deadline, but they shouldn't be done yet. They have enough ammunition to bring back a big arm to bolster their rotation. Dylan Cease would be the perfect target who can help them now and in the years to come. He's the name the Dodgers should push to acquire before the August 1st, deadline.