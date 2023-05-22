Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to be without Clayton Kershaw for the next couple of games as he attends services for his mother. As the Dodgers prepare for a – brief – life without Kershaw, Los Angeles has made numerous changes to their roster.

Kershaw has been placed on the bereavement list while Wander Suero has been designated for assignment. Pitchers Gavin Stone and Taylor Scott will both be joining the Dodgers, the team announced.

Stone currently ranks as Los Angeles’ fourth-best prospect and the 44th-best prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. He made his debut for the Dodgers back on May 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies. While LA came out on top, Stone let up eight hits and four earned runs over his four innings of work. In his second trip to the majors, the Dodgers will be hoping for better results from Stone.

Scott came to the Dodgers after spending last year with their NL West rival San Diego Padres. While he has spent the entire season at AAA, Scott has shined. Over his 16 appearances, Scott has pitched to a 1.08 ERA and a 20/10 K/BB ratio. The 30-year old is poised for another opportunity in the MLB with LA.

The same can’t be said for Suero. He lasted just 6.2 innings, allowing six earned runs. Suero will either receive a demotion to AAA or leave the Dodgers organization.

All of these changes come before Los Angeles takes on the NL East leading Atlanta Braves. Without Kershaw, the Dodgers will hope to have enough firepower to come away with a series win.