Dodgers decide to pick up the option on Blake Treinen, but several other relief pitchers --including Joe Kelly -- will not be back

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to string successful regular seasons together. They won the National League West again last season and have earned a spot in the postseason for 11 consecutive season. Of course, the news is not all good for the Dodgers as they were knocked out of the postseason by the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks, and they have only won 1 World Series title during their postseason streak.

The #Dodgers announce they have declined their club options for Daniel Hudson, Joe Kelly, Alex Reyes and Lance Lynn Blake Treinen is the only pitcher who had his option for next year picked up by the team — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) November 5, 2023

Per source, the Dodgers are not picking up the $9.5 million option on Joe Kelly. There is a $1 million buyout. — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) November 5, 2023

As a result, there could be multiple changes to the Dodgers roster next season. The team has made decisions on relief pitchers Blake Treinen, Joe Kelly, Daniel Hudson and Alex Reyes. Treinen will be back with the Dodgers as the team has picked up his option for the 2024 season. However the other pitchers will not have their options picked up and are free to negotiate new deals with other teams.

The 35-year-old Treinen has 9 years of big league experience and he has spent 3 seasons with the Dodgers. However, he only made 5 appearances in 2022 and he did not pitch at all in the 2023 season.

However, when he last pitched a full season in 2021, Treinen made 72 appearances and had a 1.99 earned run average in 72.1 innings. He struck out 85 batters and walked 25 while allowing 5 home runs.

The Dodgers were hoping Treinen would return at some point last season, but he had soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder and the team shut him down. However, the fact that the team picked up his option is a favorable sign that he will return for the 2024 season.